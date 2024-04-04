Disney shareholders support CEO Iger, push back against activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the company – The Daily Reporter





BURBANK, Calif. (AP) Disney shareholders rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger, voting Wednesday to fend off activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo, who were seeking to sit on the company's board of directors. The company had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo. The dissenting shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to replace Iger at Disney and align executive compensation with performance. Despite their defeat, they declared a victory of sorts after the vote, noting that since Peltz's company, Trian Partners, began promoting Disney in late 2023, the entertainment giant has engaged in a flurry of activity in adding new directors and announcing new operational initiatives. and capital improvement plans for its theme parks. Over the past six months, Disney stock is up about 50% and marks the Dow Jones Industrial Averages' best year-to-date performance, Trian said in a statement. Disney announced in November 2022 that Iger would return to the company as CEO to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure had been marked by clashes, missteps and weakened financial performance. Iger was the public face of Disney for 15 years as chief executive before handing the job over to Chapek in 2020, during which Iger compiled a string of wins lauded across the entertainment industry and by fans. Disney. But his second participation in this position did not earn him similar distinctions. Source: job

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2024/04/03/disney-shareholders-back-ceo-iger-rebuff-activist-shareholders-who-wanted-to-shake-up-the-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos