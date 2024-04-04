Dune 2 actor has 'no regrets' about being cut from film, but warns we'll never see the deleted scenes





Cutting Stephen McKinley Henderson from Dune 2 could have been a heartbreaking experience for director Denis Villeneuve, but it turns out the actor himself is pretty cool about his scenes being omitted from the final cut. While recently promoting the upcoming war film Civil War, Henderson was interviewed by Weekly Entertainment about his involvement in Dune: Part 2, to which he responded diplomatically: “I shot some stuff for them and had a great time with Denis and Austin Butler. “I had the opportunity to have lunch with Christopher Walken,” he continued. “It was great to be a part of that, and I understand that comes with the territory. Denis had to make the movie he had to make. So I love being a part of it. No regrets. For those wondering why Thufir Hawat, an ally of the Atreides in the first film, would share the screen with Butler's villain Feyd-Rautha, it is worth mentioning here that in the Frank Herbert novel on which the films are based, the character is forced to serve House Harkonnen following the Battle of Arrakis at the end of Dune (2021). Explaining that Villeneuve told him he wasn't in the film “months ago,” Henderson added: “It's not like I found out last week or anything . But what I was thinking was, 'Man, I've had the Civil War.' Honestly, it was the one I was looking forward to the most.” (Image credit: Warner Bros.) It's just as well, really, because he goes on to claim that “we'll never see” his deleted footage from Dune 2, a statement that lines up with what Villeneuve told Collider in February. “I firmly believe that when it’s not in the film, it’s dead,” the filmmaker said at the time. “I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.” Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, Dune centers on Paul Atreides, the son of a powerful duke, whose life is turned upside down when his father Leto (Oscar Isaac) accepts a role as steward on the hostile planet of Arrakis . . At the end of Part 1, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, align themselves with the desert world's inhabitants, the Fremen, in an attempt to free it from the illegal and brutal Harkonnens and fulfill Leto's dream of bringing peace. peace in the country. Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more Part two will pick up where the original left off, with Paul, Jessica and Chani making a power play against Christopher Walken's ruthless Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. For more, check out the rest of our Dune: Part 2 coverage below…

