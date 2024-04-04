Entertainment
Jason and Travis Kelce are in Los Angeles “interviewing for Hollywood movie roles,” jokes Arnold Schwarzenegger on the New Heights podcast: “I'm not stupid, there's a reason you're here!”
Jason and Travis Kelce are preparing for a new career in the Hollywood world and are currently in Los Angeles interviewing for roles. At least that's what Arnold Schwarzenegger says.
The theater legend was a superstar guest on the latest episode of New Heights, and Travis and Jason were both excited to reflect on his life and career.
Travis in particular has been open about his plans to get into the entertainment business when he retires from the NFL, and Schwarzenegger was quick to joke about why the famous NFL brothers visited on the West Coast this week.
'I know you [Jason] I'm retired now, right? Actor icon started. 'So that means you [Travis] are going to go on and win another Super Bowl. [Travis: Fire me up! Fire me up, Arnie!]
'What else are you going to do? Winning another Super Bowl, that’s it. In fact, you might win another one after that.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was the last special guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights
Arnie joked that Travis and Jason are currently in Los Angeles interviewing for various parts of the film
'You know [Jason]it may be unofficial but no one is going to gossip there…he's probably here doing interviews for movie parts.
“A lot of times you do the show where you're in another location, and you're in another location, and it's a split-screen thing that works really well…but now you're together because you're in Hollywood …I'm not stupid, there's a reason these guys are together in Hollywood.
“I know there are all kinds of interviews lined up for movie roles. You planned it, you just don't want to give it away yet, I know how it works.
Jason and Travis kept a low profile and immediately changed tactics, asking Arnie how he chose which movies to star in.
But it's clear that Travis has his eye on his post-football career, and he's already started to dabble in the world of acting, having served as an executive producer on the recent film “My Dead Friend Zoe.”
In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterKelce was also asked about appearing on Saturday Night Live in 2023 and if scripted comedy is on his radar.
Travis co-hosted Saturday Night Live and starred in several TV commercials in 2023
He also announced the second annual Kelce Jam music festival on May 18 in Kansas City.
“It still is, and I'm trying to get more comfortable in the entertainment world before I start again with this football thing, knowing that that's my main goal in my life, and it always will be that until I finished playing,” Kelce shared.
“But I’m definitely still venturing into the scripted world, the entertainment world and seeing where that road takes me.” I'm extremely excited, but at the same time, I know I'm a bit of an amateur in this world, so I definitely have to get comfortable and, I don't know, put my own creativity into it.
On New Heights, Schwarzenegger admitted to already being a huge fan of the Kelce brothers, after the incredible success of their New Heights podcast.
“You’re there now…you started this podcast two years ago,” he noted. “It’s skyrocketing, everyone’s talking about it. It's fantastic. Two brothers, is that great? Two brothers working together, competing, I've seen some of it.
Schwarzenegger (pictured with Danny DeVito at the Oscars) is a Hollywood cinema legend
Travis' relationship with popstar Taylor Swift further increased his popularity last year
“You are really talented, you speak well, you are full of energy, you ask interesting questions and you say funny things. [Travis: This is so cool, man].
“So when they asked me, I immediately said ‘oh yeah,’ I didn’t have to think about it, because these guys are talented.”
The Kelce brothers are currently spending time together in Los Angeles during the football offseason, with Travis set to return to the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming months.
The future is less clear for Jason, however, having hung up his boots last month – and is now figuring out what comes next.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-13267523/Jason-Travis-Kelce-LA-interviewing-Hollywood-movie-parts-Arnold-Schwarzenegger-jokes-New-Heights-podcast-Im-not-stupid-theres-reason-youre-here.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jason and Travis Kelce are in Los Angeles “interviewing for Hollywood movie roles,” jokes Arnold Schwarzenegger on the New Heights podcast: “I'm not stupid, there's a reason you're here!”
- Where to buy Logan Lerman's reversible houndstooth coat
- Rest – How do I create a simple service on Google Home?
- Putin-Xi: A brave new world for Eurasia?
- State primary elections and Trump rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan
- Relaxation of rules on security fluids at airports delayed by a year
- Dune 2 actor has 'no regrets' about being cut from film, but warns we'll never see the deleted scenes
- 'I want to make DC the capital of professional women's sports'
- Three companies win contract with NASA to develop new design for Artemis lunar rover
- Taipei metro shakes when earthquake hits Taiwan – Sky News
- Turkey's highest electoral authority restores right to hold office to newly elected pro-Kurdish mayor
- Disney shareholders support CEO Iger, push back against activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the company – The Daily Reporter