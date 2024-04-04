Jason and Travis Kelce are in Los Angeles “interviewing for Hollywood movie roles,” jokes Arnold Schwarzenegger on the New Heights podcast: “I'm not stupid, there's a reason you're here!”

Jason and Travis Kelce are preparing for a new career in the Hollywood world and are currently in Los Angeles interviewing for roles. At least that's what Arnold Schwarzenegger says.

The theater legend was a superstar guest on the latest episode of New Heights, and Travis and Jason were both excited to reflect on his life and career.

Travis in particular has been open about his plans to get into the entertainment business when he retires from the NFL, and Schwarzenegger was quick to joke about why the famous NFL brothers visited on the West Coast this week.

'I know you [Jason] I'm retired now, right? Actor icon started. 'So that means you [Travis] are going to go on and win another Super Bowl. [Travis: Fire me up! Fire me up, Arnie!]

'What else are you going to do? Winning another Super Bowl, that’s it. In fact, you might win another one after that.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the last special guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights

Arnie joked that Travis and Jason are currently in Los Angeles interviewing for various parts of the film

'You know [Jason]it may be unofficial but no one is going to gossip there…he's probably here doing interviews for movie parts.

“A lot of times you do the show where you're in another location, and you're in another location, and it's a split-screen thing that works really well…but now you're together because you're in Hollywood …I'm not stupid, there's a reason these guys are together in Hollywood.

“I know there are all kinds of interviews lined up for movie roles. You planned it, you just don't want to give it away yet, I know how it works.

Jason and Travis kept a low profile and immediately changed tactics, asking Arnie how he chose which movies to star in.

But it's clear that Travis has his eye on his post-football career, and he's already started to dabble in the world of acting, having served as an executive producer on the recent film “My Dead Friend Zoe.”

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterKelce was also asked about appearing on Saturday Night Live in 2023 and if scripted comedy is on his radar.

Travis co-hosted Saturday Night Live and starred in several TV commercials in 2023

He also announced the second annual Kelce Jam music festival on May 18 in Kansas City.

“It still is, and I'm trying to get more comfortable in the entertainment world before I start again with this football thing, knowing that that's my main goal in my life, and it always will be that until I finished playing,” Kelce shared.

“But I’m definitely still venturing into the scripted world, the entertainment world and seeing where that road takes me.” I'm extremely excited, but at the same time, I know I'm a bit of an amateur in this world, so I definitely have to get comfortable and, I don't know, put my own creativity into it.

On New Heights, Schwarzenegger admitted to already being a huge fan of the Kelce brothers, after the incredible success of their New Heights podcast.

“You’re there now…you started this podcast two years ago,” he noted. “It’s skyrocketing, everyone’s talking about it. It's fantastic. Two brothers, is that great? Two brothers working together, competing, I've seen some of it.

Schwarzenegger (pictured with Danny DeVito at the Oscars) is a Hollywood cinema legend

Travis' relationship with popstar Taylor Swift further increased his popularity last year

“You are really talented, you speak well, you are full of energy, you ask interesting questions and you say funny things. [Travis: This is so cool, man].

“So when they asked me, I immediately said ‘oh yeah,’ I didn’t have to think about it, because these guys are talented.”

The Kelce brothers are currently spending time together in Los Angeles during the football offseason, with Travis set to return to the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming months.

The future is less clear for Jason, however, having hung up his boots last month – and is now figuring out what comes next.