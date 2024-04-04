Dwayne Johnson to induct grandmother into WWE Hall of Fame – Finger Lakes Daily News





Dwayne The Rock Johnson is proud to announce that he will induct his late grandmother Lia Maivia in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024. In a common Instagram job, Johnson shared a video montage featuring Maivia, one of the first women to become a powerful promoter in sports entertainment. She died in 2008 at the age of 77. The clip began with a moment from Johnson's visit to his grandparents' cemetery at Diamond Head Memorial Park in Honolulu, Hawaii. In a voiceover, Johnson called his grandmother “a pioneer in our professional wrestling business.” “She took over my grandfather's wrestling business here in Hawaii and she made a promise to my grandfather as he was dying on his deathbed,” he said. After the death of her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer “High Chief” Peter Maivia In 1982, Maivia took over the National Wrestling Alliance territory in Hawaii, where she became one of the first female wrestling promoters, the release said. In the caption, Johnson paid tribute to Maivia, calling her a “pioneer,” a “protector of our family” and a “true final boss.” One of the biggest events she promoted was 1985's A Hot Summer Night, which featured several WWE Hall of Famers including Andrew the Giant, Rick Flair And Dusty Rhodes. The event attracted a crowd of more than 20,000 people, according to WWE. WWE added of Maivia: “Her strong-willed business acumen, coupled with her love of sports entertainment, has left a lasting and profound impact on the industry and the many people she has influenced and impacted over the course of her incredible life.” Maivia's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

