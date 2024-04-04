Rebel Wilson reveals the actor she lost her virginity to at 35





Rebel Wilson has truly revealed it all in her new memoir, including the name of the actor she lost her virginity to at age 35. Wilson, 44, revealed in his memoir The rise of the rebels published on April 2, that she lost her virginity to Mickey – aka Mickey Gooch Jr., with whom she sparked romance rumors in 2015. “Micks, I know this might be news to you if you're reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity thanks to you,” Wilson revealed in his story. The actress explained that the two dated for six months and introduced themselves to each other. Perfect pitch his comrade Hana Mae Lee Rebel Wilson and Mickey Gooch Jr.

Anthony J. Causi/Splash News

She remembers Gooch coming into her life after learning that “life is short” following her mother’s cancer diagnosis. “I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I told the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and do it” , Wilson wrote. The comedian recalled “trying out a vibrator” and watching “a few porn films” in preparation for the moment and wrote that it happened during a hotel stay while she was filming. How to be single. “And then it happens,” she recalls. “I finally had sex. And I guess I'm getting these lovely sex chemicals in my body for the very first time, which really bonds me to him. I'm almost at my highest weight, but this Great guy finds me desirable. It's amazing.” Rebel Wilson makes an appearance on a talk show on April 1.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

While Wilson credited Gooch as someone who made her feel “loved and wanted,” she said she realized “our relationship isn't going to work” after their “first big trip together.” In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, Wilson revealed that Gooch was the first person to read her memoir, assuring fans that “he knows” she lost her virginity to him. As for her decision to make this revelation in her memoir, Wilson shared in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE that she hoped it would show young people that “not everyone has to lose their virginity as a teenager.” “People can wait until they're ready or until they're a little more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your 30s like me, but you I shouldn't feel pressure as a young person,” she said. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the 2024 AACTA Awards.

Chris Hyde/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The movie star is now engaged to her fiancé Ramona Agruma, with whom she became Instagram official with in June 2022. Wilson welcomed his first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022.

