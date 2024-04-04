News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood has completed the installation of Neon Rainbow Dog as part of its urban art program at the northwest pedestrian entrance to William S. Hart Park, located at 8431 De Longpre Avenue. Neon Rainbow Dog consists of a reconditioned, electrically rotating neon sign in the shape of a barking dog, placed atop a support pole that elevates it above street level to be appreciated by pedestrians and passing vehicles along Sunset Boulevard in both directions. The sign is 10 feet high, 10 feet wide and 3 feet deep. It was designed in 1990 by Wilson Ong for the Collar & Leash pet store formerly located at 8555 Santa Monica Boulevard. In 2020, after the store closed, the owners donated the sign to the City of West Hollywood for inclusion in the Urban Art Program's collection. At its new location along the iconic Sunset Strip, the sign is sure to become a new cultural attraction and serve as a wayfinding device for the entrance to Hart Park while continuing the city's efforts to activate Sunset Boulevard with pedestrian-friendly experiences. The Urban Art Program provides a mechanism to integrate free and accessible art into the urban fabric of the city. In particular, the urban art program is driven by a desire to mitigate some of the effects of new developments on the community. New development often results in intensive land use where larger structures appear imposing and inaccessible to the public. Urban art can help mitigate this effect and ensure interaction and connection between public and private realms. The City of West Hollywood Arts Division offers a wide range of arts programs, including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), art grants, City Poet Laureate, Drag Laureate, Free Theater in the Parks, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibitions, Summer. Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), WeHo Pride Arts Festival and WeHo Reads. For more information about Neon Rainbow Dogplease contact Marcus Mitchell, the City of West Hollywood Public Arts Administrator, at [email protected] or at (323) 848-3122. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www.weho. .org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

