“Welcome to Night Vale” Podcast Presents Live Show at Roxian Theater | Entertainment

April 3 Something strange is going to happen Saturday night at the Roxian Theater in McKees Rocks.

“Welcome to Night Vale,” a popular scripted podcast, will bring its latest live show, “The Attic,” to town. The podcast is written as a series of radio shows from the fictional town of Night Vale, where paranormal events are normal.

“It’s a small desert town where all the conspiracy theories are true and everyone has to go on living their lives despite that,” said Joseph Fink, co-writer and co-creator of “Welcome to Night Vale.” .

The show debuted in 2012 in New York and exploded in popularity in the summer of 2013, thanks to word of mouth, notably on the social networking site Tumblr.

Since then, the podcast has produced episodes twice a month and has over 200 episodes in its archives. Additionally, he toured with several shows and published three in-universe novels, co-written by Fink and his “Night Vale” co-creator and co-writer Jeffrey Cranor.

Despite more than a decade of fan-focused content, Fink said they write the live shows with newcomers in mind.

“We want people who have never heard of a podcast to be able to sit down, understand the story and have a good time,” he said. “I think we were pretty successful.”

The show features elements of horror and absurdist comedy, and Saturday's live show is open to all ages.

“If you've never heard of us but you just like theater, comedy or just telling stories, you can come without having to follow the podcast,” Fink said. “You can just enjoy the story.”

He said that with the podcast coming from the downtown New York theater scene, they enjoy the performance elements of live shows.

“Welcome to Night Vale” is told through the voice of the narrator and main character, Cecil Gershwin Palmer (played by Cecil Baldwin). He reports all the strange and funny happenings in the community and tells stories from his own life in Night Vale.

In this live show, “The Attic,” Cecil finds a mysterious slide projector that presents a slideshow of creepy images created by Jessica Hayworth. Baldwin will be accompanied by Symphony Sanders, Cranor and live music from Disparition.

“The show is performed radio theater style, with actors on stage with microphones,” Fink said.

Each episode of “Night Vale” features a song or instrumental piece that serves as a weather segment. In this live show there will be a live “weather” musical performance from Erin McKeown.

This is the first of their touring shows to involve screenings.

“We always try to bring something new to every tour, and this is the first to incorporate visuals,” Fink said. “We always try to challenge ourselves to find something new to do.”

Fink expects this to be the last “Welcome to Night Vale” tour for a while.

“Welcome to Night Vale” is available on all major podcast platforms. The live show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday evening and doors will open at 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit welcometonightvale.com Or roxiantheatre.com.

