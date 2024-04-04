First Friday festivities in downtown Dayton celebrate spring

Courtesy of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, here is a complete list of events and businesses participating in First Friday:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Hear comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit, followed by a special performance. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

Blind Bobs, 430 E. Fifth St.: Hero Jr. and RIND are coming to rock! Doors at 8 p.m., entry $10. 21+ only.

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: This is the last chance to see and experience the works of 112 artists on display at the 30th Open Members Show! Exhibition open until 8 p.m. Small meals offered.

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music every First Friday! Parking validated with $20 purchase.

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: see Telling Stories: World Literature in Art, The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma, James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting and Hand-Colored Photographs currently on display. Open until 5 p.m. Friday.

Dayton Theater Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue: Experience the inspiring musical Flight of the Lawnchair Man. Tickets and more information at https://daytontheatreguild.org/

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at Dublin Pub! Stop for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Juke Box Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Irish First Friday!

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery tours, shopping and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art galleries. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and crafts from over 250 artists, you'll want to get there early!

K12 and TEJAS Gallery, 341 S. Jefferson St.: Denise Thomas Daught Retrospective Exhibition, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., FREE, celebrating Kennede Thomas – An exhibition of the transition from artist to educator. The retrospective is an exhibition of his work from childhood to college.

The Neon Theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Check out Wicked Little Letters and a special screening of Blackout on First Friday! View the full program online: www.neonmovies.com.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Join us for 199X, a 90s dance party! Sexbox will play RnB, Hop Hop, Rave, Brit Pop, 90s Punk and any other genre to create a nostalgic atmosphere. Free entry !

PNC Arts Annex, 46 N. Ludlow St.: See five lesbians eating quiche, an interactive show! Tickets and more information available at daytonlive.org

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance hosts the celestial celebration Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets. Tickets start at just $5! Tickets and more information at daytonlive.org

Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Check out the work of local photographer Fea Fotos, on display in April and May.

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Cab Grass presents another show in the 2024 Roots & Heritage Concert Series! The recovery begins at 7 p.m., the music begins at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome with a tutor. $17 in advance or $21 at the door.

MEALS AND DRINKS

The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Enjoy stunning views of the Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton plus delicious wood-fired cuisine.

Jimmy Johns, 220 N. Main St.: Caprese Salami Pesto is back and also available in wrap form! For dessert, enjoy the new Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie!

Lilys Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials are offered from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every first Friday!

Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. with $5 mustache rides and identical margaritas plus $2 off dips! I am now taking reservations and catering orders!

Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It's a patio party! Enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, artisan grilled and smoked dishes. Join us before and after the matches on the Patio. Open 11 a.m. -11 p.m. Happy hour 11 a.m. -5 p.m. with $5 pints!

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for happy hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off merchandise. share, the price of bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned and $9 Manhattan. .

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday, join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Start your first Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring specialty cocktails, $5 house wine, $1 off all beers and bar specials. Also enjoy dinner, available on site or to take away.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Friday is wine night at Table 33, with wine pairings for $3.33 with any dish.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave. : Every Friday at Troll Pub is part of WTF Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 1/2 price pints and 1/2 price apps, plus Fireball Shots for 4 $.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half Price Happy Hour daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., $3 and half price on select appetizers.

Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: Launching a new menu, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks from the new menu and get a free shirt! You have the whole month to collect the 6 drinks listed on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING OFFERS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to receive 20% off your total purchase!

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd. : Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke competition and $75! No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. and the competition at 10:30 p.m.

Dayton Dragons, 220 N. Patterson Blvd. : it's opening day! Gates open at 6 p.m. and game time is 7:05 p.m. Tickets required. The Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District, to kick off the 2024 season!

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: ESL classes (English classes) are held in the Opportunity Space every Monday and Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. New Americans are invited to participate in this free program which is taught in 3 different levels. For more information, contact the Ask Me line at 937.463.2665.

Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Discover what's new on vinyl, CD and more. All day from 11am to 9pm in the Oregon District.

The Oregon District, Fifth Street: Visit the Out on 5th Pedestrian Walk! Enjoy expanded outdoor seating, vendors, entertainment and more when you visit your favorite Oregon District businesses.

Pedal Wagon Dayton: Pedal Wagon Dayton: Visit some of Dayton's best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $35 for adults 21 and older or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499! Pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come enjoy our monthly grape tastings and mini canvas painting party. Register to www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit Talbott Tower businesses! Enjoy live music, food and beer while taking advantage of special discounts at over 20 businesses.

Vidias Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop at this women's clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can receive 20% off your entire purchase! Buy in store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: New month, new offers! Throughout April, Buy 2, Get 1 Free, Any Size, Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Mini Feathers for Dogs and Cats, $3 Off Northwest Naturals Freeze-Dried Meal Toppings, 3 $2 off Austin & Kat Functional Botanical Meal Toppers, $2 off Skouts Honor Stain & Odor Products. , $2 off West Paw Seaflex Products, $1 off My Perfect Pet Gently Cooked Trial Bars.