R&B star Raghav to make debut as singer in Bollywood





R&B star Raghav will make his Hindi film singing debut in Hum Tum Aur Shabana. The Angel Eyes singer will record the title track for the Sagar Ballary-directed project, claims Mid Day. “Composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar, it is a hybrid of Eastern and Western voices,” said the producers of the film. Hum Tum Aur Shabana features Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Minissha Lamba (more)… Similar news Tusshar Kapoor: Landing this challenging role in Dunk was a transformative experience for me. “LSD 2 Teaser Presents a Bold Tale of Love in the Internet Age Tusshar Kapoor ventures into Ott with debut in Prerna Aroras Dunk 'Strike a pose,' says Preity Zinta as she gives off retro vibes in new photo Raveena Tandon reacts to suicide rumors that broke out soon after her breakup with Akshay Kumar: They (the media) wanted to sell magazines 03/29/2024

by Jishika Wounds

KoiMoi 'Kartam Bhugtam' star Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz juggle astrology and karma Decoding Ekta Kapoor's Unstoppable Success as Content Czar Minissha Lamba: Returning to the sets makes you feel good about yourself Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

