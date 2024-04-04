Rebel Wilson names the actor she lost her virginity to at age 35





Rebel Wilson said she wanted to send a “positive message” to others.

Rebel Wilson has named the actor she lost her virginity to when she was 35. The 44-year-old Australian actor shared intimate details about his life in his new memoir The rise of the rebelsreleased April 2. Instagram/@rebelwilson In one of the chapters, she claimed that “Sacha Baron Cohen sexually harassed her” on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. A spokesperson for Baron Cohen refuted the claims and said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these blatantly false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporary documents, footage of films and eyewitness accounts from people previously present at the event. and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby“. Also in her memoirs, she talks about losing her virginity at the age of 35. In a interview with People, she said she wanted to send a “positive message” that could help reassure young people: “not everyone has to lose their virginity as a teenager.” Instagram/@rebelwilson “People can wait until they're ready or wait until they're a little more mature,” says the Perfect pitch said the star. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your 30s like I did, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person. “There was a vague moment, I think I said to my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to get it over with when I was 23,' just to really avoid the questions. “Normally, I would leave the room when the conversation was happening, and then people would say, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' “And then I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, my number is 35. What is that? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'” Now, in a chapter titled “Late Bloomer,” she revealed that actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr., 38, was her first sexual partner. Instagram/@mickeygooch “And Micks, I know this might be news to you if you're reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity thanks to you,” she wrote. Wilson said she would watch porn films “in preparation” for her first time. “I imagined having sex and being intimate and it would always be in my head,” she added. “Now I’m someone who lives a lot more in my body. “And I love that. “Now I have a boyfriend and he’s handsome and rich to boot.” LADbible has contacted representatives for Mickey Gooch Jr. for comment. Featured image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Randy Holmes/Getty Topics: Celebrity, Rebel Wilson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sex and Relationships, Books, US News, Australia

