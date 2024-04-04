The Mercury Theater Chicagos Jersey Boys is a must-see

Adrian Aguilar, left, Jason Michael Evans, Michael Metcalf and Andrew MacNaughton star as the Four Seasons in the terrific local premiere of Jersey Boys at Chicago's Mercury Theater.

Courtesy of Liz Lauren

About ten years ago, when Jersey Boys was still a few years away from ending its 12-year run on Broadway, Mercury Theater Chicago executive producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon made a wise decision.

They obtained the rights from bio-tuner boffo to the 1960s vocal group the Four Seasons, a quartet from New Jersey whose members began singing under a street light and became pop music superstars. Stearns and Dizon waited years to produce the show from writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with songs by Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe. Banned from staging Jersey Boys here during its run in New York, the producers had to wait until the production closed on Broadway in 2017. They then waited a little longer, about 4 years, for Jersey Boys to conclude an off-road tour. Broadway.

In 2022, their wait finally over, Stearns and Dizon went to work on Chicago's first local production. If you've seen the seated Broadway production in its 27-month run here or even if you haven't (especially if you haven't), you won't want to miss the crackerjack revival of the Mercury Theaters.

Four Seasons Bob Gaudio (Andrew MacNaughton), left, Tommy DeVito (Adrian Aguilar), Nick Massi (Jason Michael Evans) and Frankie Valli (Michael Metcalf) take their TV break in Jersey Boys at the Mercury Theater Chicago.

Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Already extended eight weeks beyond its original eight-week runtime, it's quite a spectacle. Co-directed by Libertyville's Stearns and Brenda Didier, with musical direction by Dizon and Linda Madonia, Mercury Theaters Jersey Boys has an intimacy that was missing from the aforementioned Chicago production that played at the much larger CIBC Theater from 2007 to 2010.

Dynamic, musically robust and infectiously energetic, it features a charismatic and credible blue-collar quartet of Michael Metcalf, Adrian Aguilar, Jason Michael Evans and Andrew MacNaughton. Golden-voiced Metcalf (whose suburban credits include BrightSide Theaters, Metropolis and Steel Beam) plays fiercely loyal singer Frankie Valli. Badass charmer Adrian Aguilar is lead Tommy DeVito, a minor league criminal with big dreams. Jason Michael Evans plays the affably resigned Nick Massi, the self-styled Ringo, and Andrew MacNaughton brings a subtle, earned arrogance to Bob Gaudio, composer of the group's most popular tracks.

Suburban theater veteran Michael Metcalf has a star-making role as Frankie Valli in Mercury Theater Chicago's local production of Jersey Boys.

Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Each member shares their perspective on the group's history, which primarily focuses on their relationships with each other. Vallis' personal life is the only one Brickman and Elice examine, and it's a cursory one at that. (The brief appearance of Vallis' youngest daughter and the cursory reference to her drug-related death is a manipulative move by the writers to generate sympathy that no other character enjoys).

The chemistry of the actors is impressive, but most impressive is the glorious vocal blend illustrated by Metcalf's soulful Im in the Mood for Love, which gave birth to the Cry for Me quartet, a superb synthesis of voices greeted by thunderous 'applause.

Backed by Madonia's strong sextet, the entire cast seemed to be having as much fun (maybe more) as the audience, who were swaying and bobbing their heads to Sherry, Big Girls Dont Cry, Walk Like a Man and the 11 o'clock Cant number. Take My Eyes Off of You, featuring a tour de force performance from Metcalf.

The cast also includes: Grant Alexander Brown (as Tommy's childhood friend Joe Pesci), Adam Fane (funny and sassy as hit producer Bob Crewe), Dan Gold, Carl Herzog (as by Gyp DeCarlo, a gangster who is softer than he seems), Eric. A. Lewis, Maya McQueen, Jason Richards, Haley Jane Schafer (as Frankie's older, wiser wife Lorraine), and Kayla Shipman. The supporting cast, all of whom play multiple roles, are excellent. But Brown deserves special mention for his frenetic and very funny performance as young Pesci. He may not have stolen the show, but Brown definitely stole his scenes.

Andrew MacNaughton, left, Jason Michael Evans, Michael Metcalf and Adrian Aguilar play members of the Four Seasons, whose friendships fracture as their fame rises in Jersey Boys, which runs through July 28 at Chicago's Mercury Theater .

Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The action takes place on a two-story brick and steel set by Bob Knuth, partially framed by video screens where video projections provide pops of color. Just like Rachel Boylan's period costumes: sparkling minidresses for the women, dapper red suit jackets with black velvet collars for the Four Seasons. Designer Kevin Barthel also deserves kudos for his stunning wigs.

Sure, nostalgia is a big part of the show's appeal, but you don't have to have lived through the 1960s and '70s to appreciate Jersey Boys. Tight harmonies and infectious tunes performed with zeal by Stearns and Didier's formidable ensemble make for a wildly entertaining evening at the theater, which ends with Metcalf's Frankie reminiscing about the music that still drives him.

Directed by L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier and musically directed by Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia, Chicago's first production of Jersey Boys will likely have an extended run at Chicago's Mercury Theater.

Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Four guys under a street light, while everything was still in front of us, he said. The first time we made this our sound was when everything fell apart and all that was left was the music. It was the best.

It's always like that.

Location: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, mercurytheaterchicago.com

Session times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until July 28

Operating time: Approximately 2h30 with intermission

Tickets: $70 to $90