First Look at Kanan Jarrus' Live-Action Actor Revealed in New Star Wars Photos





Fans now have their first detailed look at what Kanan Jarrus looks like in live-action in the Star Wars universe. Part of the enthusiasm for Lucasfilms Ahsoka as it aired, this was how it would feature the cast of Star Wars Rebels for the first time. Unfortunately, Kanan was destined not to attend the party. That's because the Jedi made the ultimate sacrifice in the final episodes of Rebelswhich cost him his life. First Detailed Photo of Kanan Jarrus Live As shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @DanRS87the first highly detailed image of a live-action Kanan Jarrus, a character from Star Wars Rebelswas spotted online. The image comes from a prop used on screen for the Disney+ series Ahsoka released in 2023 on the streaming service. In the art, which appears to have been rendered in some form (whether by AI or old-fashioned photo editing) rather than photographed, Kanan himself shares a resemblance to Freddie Prinze Jr., who voiced the character in the animation. Star Wars The photo can be seen in the series as a decoration adorning Hera Syndulla's cockpit on her ship, The Ghost, in episode 4 of the first season. Star Wars Obviously, it makes perfect sense for the character to expose this, given how close they were before her death and that he is the father of her child. Star Wars Could Kanan Jarrus appear in Ahsoka season 2 Many fans hoped that Ahsoka would find a way to bring Kanan Jarrus into the live action, whether via flashback or forced shenanigans. Unfortunately, the best fans got was this detailed new look at his brief Easter egg in Episode 4. Maybe Ahsoka Season 2, which has been confirmed, will be able to offer the character some fun scenes. As Hera's child Jacen grows up, the story could easily find reasons for his mother to tell stories while she was alive. Unfortunately, when it comes to Freddie Prinze Jr.'s possible involvement, fans shouldn't have much hope. The actor previously opened up about how he was done with the character, especially after being convinced to return for voice work on The Rise of Skywalker. Let's hope that the continuation of AhsokaThe Zeb storyline will involve Zeb, which should have happened for season 1. Maybe the Lasat could even bring in his old friend Kallus. Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

