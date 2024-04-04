Movie review: In Girls State, Missouri teens create a pretend government | Entertainment

What would an all-female government look like in the United States? Or even a majority female government? It’s something that remains a fantasy. But for the ambitious high school girls in the Girls State program, given the spotlight in a new documentary arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday, it's something they can play for at least a week.
Six years ago, documentary filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss brought their cameras at Boys State camp in Texas in the wake of a historic and, according to the Class of 2018, embarrassing coup, in which their predecessors voted to secede from the United States. As the filmmakers completed this effort, they were already thinking about a follow-up focusing on the girls' program.
In Girls State they leave Texas and settle in Missouri and give voice to several teenagers from the Midwest during an intense week during which a proposed Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, had been leaked to the press. This is not an issue that has consensus among the young women in the camp: even around a single lunch table, many sides of the debate are represented. One girl is strongly pro-choice, but even those who oppose it also have divergent views on what the government's jurisdiction should be.
During another moment, two girls talk about the right to bear arms. One preaches the importance of protecting a constitutional right, the ability to arm teachers, and the comfort she would get from having access to a bedside automatic rifle if an armed intruder entered her home at night. The other wonders if this represents more of a danger to the household than anything else. And they end up agreeing to disagree. Minds aren't necessarily changed through these discussions, but everyone seems enthusiastic about the opportunity to be heard (and, sometimes, to hear what others have to say).
McBaine and Moss strive to find a group of main characters with different backgrounds and points of view. There's the city girl from St. Louis who thinks she's probably the most liberal of the group. There's the Reform conservative who once followed her family but in recent years has begun to disagree. There is a moderate conservative who sincerely believes in bipartisanship. And there's a black girl who wonders if she's the first black person others have seen. Microaggressions, she says, have been at least few in number. She ends up being elected attorney general, while the others seek the highest office: that of governor.
Perhaps the most compelling turn of events is how some gossip about Boys State camp, happening on the same campus for the first time, turns into a movement. Girls are discouraged by rumors that there is more funding and less frills for boys. They also cringe when we take the time to scold them for wearing shorts and tops that are too revealing and wonder if boys are taught similar lessons. After the elections, a young girl decides to do investigative journalism on rumors of unfairness.
As State of boys, this film presents a fascinating microcosm of American teenagers. Granted, this is a rather small group of self-selected kids who choose to spend a week of their summer vacation creating a pretend government. You wonder if in four or eight years, when they vote and enter the workforce, they will have the same interest in politics and the ambition to do something about it. For the sake of democracy, let's hope these kids are really something.
Girls State, an Apple TV+ release premiering Friday, has not been rated by the Motion Picture Association but should be suitable for most audiences. Duration: 98 minutes. Three stars out of four.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
