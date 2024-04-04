'Shrek' and '500 Days Of Summer' Actor Jean-Paul Vignon Dies at 89





Jean-Paul Vignon, French singer and actor, has died at the age of 89. His family confirmed that he died of liver cancer on March 22 in Beverly Hills. With a career spanning eight decades, Vignon was best known for his voice acting and narration in some major films and television programs. Born on January 30, 1935, Vignon began his career in France where he performed in a Parisian cabaret and starred in French films such as Asphalt And Dangerous Promises. He made his American debut in 1963 when he opened for comedian, actor and filmmaker Woody Allen at the Blue Angel in New York. Vignon then made several appearances in CBS variety shows in the United States, where he also sang a duet with Liza Minnelli. Later in his career, Vignon appeared in a teen sitcom Gilmore Girlshospital drama Days of our lives and detective series The Rockford Files. His voice can also be heard in the 2001 Dreamworks animation, Shrekas one of the Merrymen who live in Sherwood Forest and perform a song for the main characters in the film. He also stars as narrator in the 2009 romantic comedy starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 500 days of summer. Alongside his impressive acting career, Vignon was known for being a successful singer. In a 1994 profile of him by the Los Angeles Timeshe has been described as having fulfilled the American image of the French romantic and singer. The profile continues: Ironically, rather than comparing his voice to those of renowned Gallic crooners like Maurice Chevalier and Gilbert Bécaud, Vignon says he has a Bobby Darin-type voice, capable of singing fast and passionate or soft and slow. In 1966, he married King of Kings And How the West was conquered actress Brigid Bazlen. The couple were married for two years and divorced in 1968. Bazlen, who retired from acting in her late 20s, died of cancer in 1989 at the age of 44. Vignon is survived by his longtime partner Suzie Summers, as well as his daughters and granddaughters.

