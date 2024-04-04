Entertainment
Teen Actor Chapel Oaks Lands Film and TV Opportunities in His Hometown of Atlanta
Q: How did growing up in Atlanta help your film and television career?
A: It's a great place to find work [and not be in] Los Angeles. And it’s such a community here. It's not like Los Angeles, which feels a little more competitive here, it's nicer.
Credit: Magnolia Photos
Credit: Magnolia Photos
Question : Your first film has just been released, but it was shot two years ago. Do you remember how you felt going into this film, especially with some of the big names co-starring with you?
A: I was nervous. Before filming, I had only worked on one other project, so it was a really big step for me and I was a little intimidated. But when I got there, Orlando [Bloom] arranged time for him, me and the directors to just talk, get to know each other and go through the scenes.
And then we started again with Scott Haze, who played my dad in the movie. So it was really nice. I have worked with famous people who have been very nice to me, but [Haze] treated it as such a collaboration. There was no sense of him [being] more experienced than me. The playing field was really level, which made me feel really good on set.
Q: You said Red Right Hand was the second project you worked on. What kind of work did you do before?
A: I had two additional jobs, but that was before I even had an agent [and they] were non-union projects. Then I worked on Showtimes The First Lady. I filmed a few days on it, but I was completely left out of the show. To this day I still can't get IMDb credit for it. But it happened, [and] it was really fun. Keifer Sutherland [Franklin D. Roosevelt] it was my father and Gillian Anderson [Eleanor Roosevelt] it was my mother. I certainly learned a lot.
Q: What was it like fitting in your homework while filming a movie?
A: Trying to get an education was sometimes difficult. [In Red Right Hand], I had to work a certain number of hours each day just for SAG-AFTRA rules. And there were days when I was doing a really moving scene, and then my tutor [say]Why not incorporate 20 minutes of vocabulary before you do your next take?
It's just hard to stay in character and rest in between because you have to go to school.
Question : Has this happened with other projects since?
A: I then went to a regular private school. And honestly, this experience is why I [changed schools] because we weren't ready to do another project [while in] a school that wasn't going to be a little more accommodating. Now I go to a school in Alpharetta for kids who have passions that take them outside of school. It's really super. When I'm working, they will make a personalized travel plan for me, so I can take as much time off as necessary to play.
Question : What was the difficult experience you had on set?
A: There is a scene in [Red Right Hand] that I was nervous about filming [because] It’s a very moving and very intense scene. And I found out during my fitting that this is what we were filming on my first day of work! I was so nervous. I had to cry the first day. And I had never done an emotional scene on set before I was even sitting there sad, let alone crying and traumatic, you know? So I [thought], I better not ruin everything! They took a risk with me. I was [thinking]This first day will set the tone.
Question : How was it?
A: It went well! Fortunately, the directors were so nice. I just told them I needed my time and they gave me as much space as I needed. And I just did it! It was the first time that I [thought], OK, I can do it. . . I can actually do this. I felt like I had performed on set for the first time. It gave me some confidence.
Red right hand
Now streaming on Prime Video, Fandango at Home or Apple TV+.
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
