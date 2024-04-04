Ivy Film Festival unveils its 2024 program





On Tuesday evening, the Ivy Film Festival revealed its 2024 festival lineup including guest speakers, preview screenings and exhibitions of student work. The festival, scheduled to take place April 8-14, is the largest student-run film festival in the world, according to the IFF website. This year's festival comes amid widespread budget cuts from the Undergraduate Financial Board for student organizations, increasing uncertainty over what resources IFF would have to bring in guests and ensure the festival has the same capabilities as in previous years, said IFF co-director Ana Boyd 24. said. The SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes in 2023 also complicated the planning process for this year's festival, according to IFF co-director Maiya Ramsaroop. booking guest speakers, Ramsaroop explained. IFF Speakers and Reviewers Department Coordinator Ailsa Kokoricha ’26 added that these events have led the organization to prioritize availability when booking guest speakers for events. The week-long festival kicks off April 8 with guest speaker Avantika Vandanapu, best known for playing Karen in the 2024 film and musical adaptation of Mean Girls. The conference will be followed by a preview screening of The Fall Guy, an action/comedy film with an all-star cast, including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, at the Granoff Martinos Auditorium. On April 9, the festival lineup will include a screening of Good One and a conversation with its director, India Donaldson. Two screenings will take place on Wednesday at the Granoff Martinos Auditorium. Organized by the IFF's New Media Department, the first screening will be of the film Last Things, followed by a screening of Sing Sing, produced by A24. On Thursday, director and producer Doug Liman '88 will host a lecture, and a preview screening of the horror film Abigail will close the day's events. Friday will see the screening of two other A24-produced films: Janet Planet and the upcoming thriller I Saw the TV Glow. April 13 and 14 are mainly devoted to the screening of films, screenplays and student projects. The Granoff Englander Studio will host the New Media Exhibition on both days following the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. Following this ceremony, a live script reading will take place at Studio Granoff Kooper. Student applications for this year's IFF reached more than 220 applications from more than 20 countries, according to IFF Programming Department Coordinator Kayleen Vicente 24.5. The selected submissions were strong in both their storytelling and technical aspects, according to Vicente. These films were then grouped into three official selection blocks Limbo, Undergrowth and Reverb based on their themes. The official selection blocks will be screened respectively on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Following the Official Selection screening on Saturday, there will be a preview screening of The Idea of ​​You with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, followed by a conversation with director Michael Showalter 92. On Sunday, there will be two virtual guest speaker events with actress Cynthia Erivo and producer Jeff Luini. The festival will conclude later in the day with an awards ceremony recognizing the students' work. Tickets will be available in the coming days on the Eventbrite and IFF social media pages. Get the Herald delivered to your inbox daily.

