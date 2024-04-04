Portal Container Village announces 2024 opening date





With warmer weather on the horizon, Bellinghams Portal Container Village will open for the season on the Bellingham waterfront on May 3. The 2024 tenant list was published on April 3 via Facebook. The portal offers an eclectic mix of retail, dining and entertainment options, with most businesses operating out of metal shipping containers. Most of this year's tenants are established, but visitors have several newcomers to look forward to. One of the new establishments, Bin 13 Wine Bar, will operate from two 20-foot shipping containers and have a roof terrace. Zeeks Pizza will also open a new location in one 40-foot container and two 20-foot containers, and plans to remain open year-round. Bin 13 and Zeeks Pizza join an existing lineup from Kulshan Trackside, Our Kitchen, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop. Nana Js will also reopen at Portal as a food truck. The Indian and curry restaurant announced its move from its brick-and-mortar location on State Street on March 21. Other food truck options include New Public Food Truck, Galley2GoToo – Fish and Chips, IncrediBowl and Ah! Chihuahua taco truck. The Portal also offers e-bike rentals at Sun-E-Land Bikes, mini golf at Portal Pump and two rotating retail stores. The nearby Waterfront Pump Track is open year-round. Portal Pump opens May 25 with nine additional holes, according to its Facebook page. According to Port of Bellinghammost of The Portal's tenants have signed a 10-year lease and the port plans to further expand the container village in 2025. Visit portofbellingham.com for more information and a calendar of events. Check with individual retailers before visiting in person for updated openings. Cocoa Laney is CDN's lifestyle editor; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 128.

