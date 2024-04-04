Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or a purple utopia?

Having spent the first eighteen years of my life in New Delhi, India, I grew up fully assimilated into the community I interacted with on a daily basis. Even London, where I spent my first and second years of university, is so multicultural that the feeling of difference is the majority feeling.

Moving to Northwestern from University College London for my exchange year in fall 2023 marked the first time I felt like the new kid, moving at a different pace than the rest of the student body. There were several things that I found new and different from what I was used to.

The first concerns the desserts, these strange, almost architectural cereal sculptures, in neon pink and blue tones, which appear on certain days in the dining halls. And Hershey's chocolate. Everyone eats it in kilos and kilos, as if it doesn't taste like acid.

The second point, perhaps more relevant, was campus culture. As a student in London, I feel like an adult who happens to be attending university. So the American notion that college is life and life is college was surprising.

When I moved into my dorm, I meticulously decorated my side of my dorm and thought about how, a year ago, my roommate and I were probably scrambling to make a new copy a key to our apartment or try to scratch it. the tub of ice that had merged inside our freezer.

When I opened a HelloFresh box, I told myself that I was cooking, synthesizing, adulterating, creating. My life in Evanston is categorized, ordered, the campus designed to be manageable.

Here I walk around campus and see students galore. If there is a city dweller passing through – running, pushing a pram, walking a dog – it is often a new sight. When I lock myself out of my room, I go to Sargent Hall to ask for a temporary key. I don't even sweat.

My friends and I gather in elegant dining rooms, food steaming in metal vats, or in small restaurants in the city center, a ten-minute walk away. We venture into Chicago as a group, with an agenda, dizzily immersing ourselves in the psychedelic synergy of urban life without ever immersing ourselves in it.

I used to weave between the towering buildings of central London, piles and piles of rooms, teetering on top of each other. Now I squint at the Chicago cityscape, miles from where I stand, near South Boulevard Beach, and am impressed by its irregular heights. The easy routine of university life in the United States is nothing like the chaos of a student's daily life in London.

At Wildcat Welcome, I heard a peer advisor tell his group of freshmen that in four years they would be adults entering the professional world and that NU was here to prepare them. Weren't they adults now?

London certainly makes sure to remind you of what you are. At eighteen, you haggle with real estate agents for apartments in your second year, you face the solitude of a city, you live there as it is, night and day. We eat burnt scrambled eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our teachers don't know our names. We are each one person among many in huge lecture halls. There are no fraternities or sororities. No built-in friend group.

For an exchange student, the course of regular life at NU is like a teeming, fast-flowing river. It's full of meetings, classes, and extracurricular activities and is tinged with an urgency that exchange students simply don't have. Knowing that my reality awaits me on the other side of the Atlantic, this year of study abroad allowed me to better focus on the experiences I am having.

Initially, I was skeptical of the campus culture, of such neat life after the miasma of London. A regular schedule and predictable days. When university life in London rippled across the city and took place on the tube, in creaky pubs, in vast parks, it could not be rivaled by the circular life of a university campus.

But I was quickly charmed. The sense of community I so quickly felt with the people I met – even as someone here for a relatively short stay – was incredible. In life here, I have to admit, we know Evanston a little too well. There is no sense of anonymity and no escape from the NAKED world. But it is largely positive. I never feel lonely or alone.

So I'm a little jealous of the undergraduates who will be here for four years, because of the bubble that NU provides for its students. From the outside, it looks like a purple-tinged, Sims-style utopia. Everything you need is within a 15 minute walk. Friends, food, classes.

I just wonder how his students will face real life when they have to leave this bubble. When they move into towering buildings in big cities and there are no resident advisors down the hall. When they have to trade purple for work clothes and briefcases.

Then again, if there's anything I can infer from the quick, smart students I've met here, it's that they'll probably find a way to land on their feet.

Devaki Jayal is an exchange student at University College London. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this opinion article, send a letter to the editor at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of all Daily Northwestern staff members.