Entertainment
Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or a purple utopia?
Having spent the first eighteen years of my life in New Delhi, India, I grew up fully assimilated into the community I interacted with on a daily basis. Even London, where I spent my first and second years of university, is so multicultural that the feeling of difference is the majority feeling.
Moving to Northwestern from University College London for my exchange year in fall 2023 marked the first time I felt like the new kid, moving at a different pace than the rest of the student body. There were several things that I found new and different from what I was used to.
The first concerns the desserts, these strange, almost architectural cereal sculptures, in neon pink and blue tones, which appear on certain days in the dining halls. And Hershey's chocolate. Everyone eats it in kilos and kilos, as if it doesn't taste like acid.
The second point, perhaps more relevant, was campus culture. As a student in London, I feel like an adult who happens to be attending university. So the American notion that college is life and life is college was surprising.
When I moved into my dorm, I meticulously decorated my side of my dorm and thought about how, a year ago, my roommate and I were probably scrambling to make a new copy a key to our apartment or try to scratch it. the tub of ice that had merged inside our freezer.
When I opened a HelloFresh box, I told myself that I was cooking, synthesizing, adulterating, creating. My life in Evanston is categorized, ordered, the campus designed to be manageable.
Here I walk around campus and see students galore. If there is a city dweller passing through – running, pushing a pram, walking a dog – it is often a new sight. When I lock myself out of my room, I go to Sargent Hall to ask for a temporary key. I don't even sweat.
My friends and I gather in elegant dining rooms, food steaming in metal vats, or in small restaurants in the city center, a ten-minute walk away. We venture into Chicago as a group, with an agenda, dizzily immersing ourselves in the psychedelic synergy of urban life without ever immersing ourselves in it.
I used to weave between the towering buildings of central London, piles and piles of rooms, teetering on top of each other. Now I squint at the Chicago cityscape, miles from where I stand, near South Boulevard Beach, and am impressed by its irregular heights. The easy routine of university life in the United States is nothing like the chaos of a student's daily life in London.
At Wildcat Welcome, I heard a peer advisor tell his group of freshmen that in four years they would be adults entering the professional world and that NU was here to prepare them. Weren't they adults now?
London certainly makes sure to remind you of what you are. At eighteen, you haggle with real estate agents for apartments in your second year, you face the solitude of a city, you live there as it is, night and day. We eat burnt scrambled eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our teachers don't know our names. We are each one person among many in huge lecture halls. There are no fraternities or sororities. No built-in friend group.
For an exchange student, the course of regular life at NU is like a teeming, fast-flowing river. It's full of meetings, classes, and extracurricular activities and is tinged with an urgency that exchange students simply don't have. Knowing that my reality awaits me on the other side of the Atlantic, this year of study abroad allowed me to better focus on the experiences I am having.
Initially, I was skeptical of the campus culture, of such neat life after the miasma of London. A regular schedule and predictable days. When university life in London rippled across the city and took place on the tube, in creaky pubs, in vast parks, it could not be rivaled by the circular life of a university campus.
But I was quickly charmed. The sense of community I so quickly felt with the people I met – even as someone here for a relatively short stay – was incredible. In life here, I have to admit, we know Evanston a little too well. There is no sense of anonymity and no escape from the NAKED world. But it is largely positive. I never feel lonely or alone.
So I'm a little jealous of the undergraduates who will be here for four years, because of the bubble that NU provides for its students. From the outside, it looks like a purple-tinged, Sims-style utopia. Everything you need is within a 15 minute walk. Friends, food, classes.
I just wonder how his students will face real life when they have to leave this bubble. When they move into towering buildings in big cities and there are no resident advisors down the hall. When they have to trade purple for work clothes and briefcases.
Then again, if there's anything I can infer from the quick, smart students I've met here, it's that they'll probably find a way to land on their feet.
Devaki Jayal is an exchange student at University College London. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this opinion article, send a letter to the editor at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of all Daily Northwestern staff members.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2024/04/03/opinion/jayal-is-northwestern-a-claustrophobic-cocoon-or-purple-utopia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi: Ensuring victory in all seats: Modi to BJP workers | Lucknow News
- How the British see the world
- British minister confirmed as 12th target of Westminster 'honey trap' scandal – POLITICO
- Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or a purple utopia?
- Technology mogul Egor Abramov talks about Fort Ross Ventures, which fosters new innovation
- Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl to return to regular leaders' talks
- The special Bollywood quiz from the 90s
- Why it is so difficult for clubs to hire the right football director
- IBC Accelerators 2024: Final eight projects announced
- Frenetic politics is detrimental to all of us. We need the doctrine Daniel Kahneman | Rafael Behr
- Portal Container Village announces 2024 opening date
- Hit by inflation and Islamists, Erdogan's autocratic regime comes to an end after Istanbul's electoral defeat