Have you noticed these 5 fascinating Easter eggs in Bollywood films? | Bollywood





This Easter week, X movie buffs celebrated the holiday in Bollywood style. Many of them took to social media to share their favorite Easter egg in a Bollywood film, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss and Baadshah to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. (Also Read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' victory with his boys and signed autographs for Delhi Capitals) Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah Yes Boss A user shared an Easter egg that was more possible than planted. In Aziz Mirza's 1997 romantic comedy Yes Boss, when Shah Rukh's character is introduced through the song Chaand Taare, his character is seen touring across Mumbai while singing about how he would be successful one day. In the background of one shot is Mannat, the Bandra Bandstand bungalow that Shah Rukh bought in real life four years later. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Baazigar x Baadshah In Abbas-Mustan's 1999 spy action comedy Baadshah, Shah Rukh once introduced his character with the popular dialogue from their 1993 hit romantic revenge saga, Baazigar. Haar kar jeetne wale ko bhi, he said before correcting himself with a smirk. Put on Easter eggs in Shah Rukh Khan films galore! This one is based on Farhan Akhtar's 2006 crime thriller Don, in which the main character Shah Rukh is presumed dead while his double Vijay is hired to spy on Don's colleagues. However, Don and Vijay watching the Tom & Jerry cartoon on television at different points in the film indicate that they are the same person. This young man is a goddess In Ayan Mukerji's 2014 romantic comedy, when Ranbir Kapoor's character meets Deepika Padukone's character for the first time, he asks her if they have ever met. He guesses her name as Aisha, the character played by Konkona Sen Sharma in Ayan and Ranbir's previous film, Wake Up Sid (2009). Apna Apna Andaz When a character asks Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 cult comedy if he has seen Ramesh Sippi's iconic 1975 film Sholay, he responds in the affirmative and adds: Han, iske baap ne likhi hai ( yes, his father wrote it), pointing to his friend, played by Salman Khan. As it stands, Salman's father Salim Khan co-wrote Sholay with Javed Akhtar. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

