Ramayana: The making video of the epic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor is leaked. Watch | Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to embark on the most challenging project of his film career. The actor will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama Ramayana. Although the makers have kept everything under wraps, some photos and videos allegedly taken on the sets have gone viral. Leaked images show architecture being built to showcase the ancient period. (Also Read: Madhu Mantena steps down as producer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana due to monetary issues; details inside) Photos taken on location from Ranbir Kapoor's epic Ramayana have gone viral.

Photos from the first day of Ramayana shooting leaked

An Instagram user named Akruti Singh posted two photos from the sets of Ramayana on her Instagram account. Netizens speculate that she might be associated with the film as a crew member.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

In one of the photos, the under-construction set featured many wooden pillars and walls. There was also a dome-shaped structure similar to a temple. Akruti captioned his post as Ramayana Day 1 (sic). In another video shared by a netizen on X with the username @Khushali_rk, large pillars are visible.

Ranbir Kapoor prepares to play Lord Ram

In February 2024, it was reported that Ranbir would undergo voice and diction training for Nitesh's film. A source said Ranbir has a certain baritone and way of delivering his lines. It's symbolic and even if you closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure that Ranbir sounds different from the characters he has played in the past. As a versatile actor, Ranbir enjoys this process of trying something new, as quoted by India Today.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol could feature

With Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita, speculations are rife that Sunny Deol is being considered to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Although there has been no official disclosure from the producers, Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhkaran. There have also been rumors that Vijay Sethupathi will play Raavan's younger brother Vibhishan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place