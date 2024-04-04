Entertainment
Ramayana: The making video of the epic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor is leaked. Watch | Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to embark on the most challenging project of his film career. The actor will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama Ramayana. Although the makers have kept everything under wraps, some photos and videos allegedly taken on the sets have gone viral. Leaked images show architecture being built to showcase the ancient period. (Also Read: Madhu Mantena steps down as producer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana due to monetary issues; details inside)
Photos from the first day of Ramayana shooting leaked
An Instagram user named Akruti Singh posted two photos from the sets of Ramayana on her Instagram account. Netizens speculate that she might be associated with the film as a crew member.
In one of the photos, the under-construction set featured many wooden pillars and walls. There was also a dome-shaped structure similar to a temple. Akruti captioned his post as Ramayana Day 1 (sic). In another video shared by a netizen on X with the username @Khushali_rk, large pillars are visible.
Ranbir Kapoor prepares to play Lord Ram
In February 2024, it was reported that Ranbir would undergo voice and diction training for Nitesh's film. A source said Ranbir has a certain baritone and way of delivering his lines. It's symbolic and even if you closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure that Ranbir sounds different from the characters he has played in the past. As a versatile actor, Ranbir enjoys this process of trying something new, as quoted by India Today.
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol could feature
With Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita, speculations are rife that Sunny Deol is being considered to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Although there has been no official disclosure from the producers, Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhkaran. There have also been rumors that Vijay Sethupathi will play Raavan's younger brother Vibhishan.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-ranbir-kapoor-starrer-epic-dramas-shooting-video-gets-leaked-watch-101712145506693.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Israeli official Ron Dermer started shouting during meeting with U.S. officials about Gaza, officials say
- Ramayana: The making video of the epic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor is leaked. Watch | Bollywood
- All ten skaters brawl during the opening faceoff at the start of the Devils-Rangers game
- First human infection of type B virus occurs in Hong Kong due to monkey attack
- John Lithgow performs at the Wachholz Center on April 8
- Do you know the time of the moon?
- How a steel ball “damper” protected Taipei 101 from the Taiwan earthquake
- Have you noticed these 5 fascinating Easter eggs in Bollywood films? | Bollywood
- Blue Snake falls to CSU
- Narendra Modi: Ensuring victory in all seats: Modi to BJP workers | Lucknow News
- How the British see the world
- British minister confirmed as 12th target of Westminster 'honey trap' scandal – POLITICO