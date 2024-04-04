Bollywood's pre-poll Hindutva film tour is funded and promoted by BJP people





With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due in April and May, we have seen that several films released since January 2021 were directed or produced by people with links to the BJP and, in one case, even the RSS. Some of these films are yet to be released, but their teasers have already attracted massive audiences. JNU: Jahangir National University The film is billed as a critique of left-wing student politics and the title is a not-so-subtle reference to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. The film was produced by Mahakaal Movies Private Limited. One of the directors of this company is Vishnu Tantia. He happens to be an associate of Gopal Goyal, better known as Gopal Kanda, a Haryana politician allied with the state's BJP. Together Tantia and Goyal are directors of several companies, such as MDLR Airlines, MDLR Steel and MDLR Infrastructure. In several other companies, Tantia is a director alongside members of Gopal Kanda's family. The film's release date has reportedly been postponed.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar This biopic on diehard Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has been directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the lead role. It was released in theaters on March 22, 2024. One of the producers of the film is Anand Pandit, who, by his own admission, has been a member of the BJP for over 30 years. According to this report by Dainik Bhaskar, he was the treasurer of the Maharashtra BJP.

Pandit was also the producer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi. This film was also released in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pandit is known to be a close aide of Prime Minister Modi and was one of his key people in the film industry during the latter's time as Gujarat CM. In 2013, Pandit was probe by the Department of Enforcement regarding a FEMA violation case. Nothing seems to have happened in this case. His name was also included in the database of offshore account holders released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Pandit, whose full name is Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, is listed as having accounts in the British Virgin Islands since 2008.

