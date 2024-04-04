Meet Hrithiks co-star Salman, Sunny, who left Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes were cut, left the country, is now





This actor, who gave hits with Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, battled depression after his scenes were cut from the films.

Many people come to Mumbai with dreams of making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry and becoming stars, but very few achieve it. One such actor, who rose to fame through his films, later left the industry due to nepotism. The actor we are talking about made his debut with a flop film, but went on to give several hits with Salman, Hrithik and Sunny Deol. However, he struggled with depression after his scenes were cut from the films and later left the country. He is none other than Rajat Bedi. Rajat Bedi started his acting career in the early 1990s. The actor made his debut alongside Dimple Kapadia, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. The film failed to impress the audience and failed miserably at the box office. His first success came alongside Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the film Jodi No. 1, he also worked alongside Sunny Deol in his hit Indian. However, 2002 was a bad year for Rajat as most of his films like Chaalbaaz, Border Hindustan Ka, Kaaboo, Waah! Tere Kya Kehne, Jaani Dushman Ek Anokhi Kahani and others failed miserably at the box office. The actor gave 9 consecutive failures before starring in the hit film Koi…Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan. He was seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the film and his performance was highly appreciated by the audience. However, after that he gave only two hits, Aksar, Partner alongside Salman Khan and Govinda and the rest of his films were either average grossers or failures at the box office. After Partner, the actor left Bollywood and also moved from India to Canada with his family. He revealed the reason for moving to Canada in an interview with Mukesh Khanna and said, “Mera Canada jane ka reason ye tha ki main bada mayoos ho gaya tha. Ek point aagya tha mere career mein jahan mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki yeh kya kar raha hun main (The reason I went to Canada was because I was very upset. There came a point in my career when I asked myself what was I doing?).” He further recalled how his track was cut in the final cut of Koi… Mil Gaya and said, “Usmein kam kaafi tha mera, mera track Preity Zinta ke sath, Hrithik ka track Preity ke sath, jab final edit hua tab obviously track hi cut gaya (I had a lot of scenes with Preity Zinta, Hrithik, but when the final edit happened, obviously my track was cut).” He also added that it was completely removed advertising after the film's release. “Mera sabse bada disappointment yeh tha ki jab Koi… Mil Gaya is releasing today with all the publicity of Kiya Gaya (My biggest disappointment was that when Koi… Mil Gaya was released, I was completely put off advertising gap).” He further recalled another incident when he shot Rocky with Zayed Khan and while the film was “outstanding”, it was Zayed's father who handled the editing and said, “Jab baap apne bete ka career dekh raha hai har jagah…” Not only that, he also remembers the time when he received bad checks from producers while he was working on a film with Sunny Deol and it disappointed him. Remembering being fascinated by the beauty of the country's landscapes during previous shoots, he decided to start a new life and venture into real estate development. In Canada, he also connected with the Punjabi community and made films. Now that his children have grown up, he has returned to India and has already started working in the South and Punjabi film industry and is also set to star in a Hindi web series. READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100 crore film, it won two National Awards THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

