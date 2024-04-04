WSS Merchandise Tracking Technology Stolen in North Hollywood Helps LAPD Identify Suspects





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Police said several suspects grabbed merchandise from the WSS shoe store in North Hollywood before fleeing, but it didn't take long for police to catch up with them. The Los Angeles Police Department says it was through tracking technology that they were able to locate thieves and stolen merchandise at a North Hills apartment complex Tuesday evening. Officers converged on the scene near the intersection of Chase Street and Columbus Avenue. They were equipped and had less lethal devices like beanbag rounds. They eventually took the suspects into custody. Details about the suspects were not immediately available. LAPD says it all started around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the WSS store located near Vineland Avenue and Sherman Way in North Hollywood. It was around the time employees were closing the store that the thieves entered, grabbed the merchandise and ran out, police said. The LAPD says all five suspects were unarmed. It is not known how much merchandise was stolen or its value, but investigators are calling it a case of grand theft. WSS released a statement which read: “We are aware of the recent incident at our North Hollywood location and are cooperating closely with law enforcement in their investigation. At this time, we are unable to provide further comment as the This matter is under investigation. The safety and security of our customers and team members remains our top priority and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a safe environment in all of our stores. Further updates Updated information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. A WSS employee told ABC7 that tracking devices are hidden in merchandise and are difficult to spot.

