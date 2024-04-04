James Cameron: childhood drawings and dreams inspired Hollywood blockbusters

Paris (AFP) James Cameron, the mastermind behind “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” opened an exhibition in Paris on Thursday showcasing his lesser-known skills with pencil and paper.

“The Art of James Cameron” is at the Cinémathèque française until January.

The 69-year-old met with AFP there to discuss the childhood origins of his films, his thoughts on artificial intelligence and some teasers on the third “Avatar” film, scheduled for 2025.

How important was drawing when you were growing up?

The drawing was everything. This is how I treated the world. I read, I watched movies, I listened to all the stories, and I just had to tell mine. I remember very well (at eight or nine years old) that I went to see the film “The Mysterious Island”. And I was so amazed by the big creatures and the giant crab, but I didn't start drawing “The Mysterious Island” again. I drew my own version with different animals.

I remember in high school I took it very seriously to discipline myself to draw in all kinds of different styles. I created my own comics. I thought maybe I would write a novel and illustrate it. They didn't have graphic novels yet, but I was thinking in panels so I was really thinking in outlines. The transition to acting was really quite easy.

How did these early drawings inspire your films?

(My first “Avatar” drawing) was done when I was 19, so it was 50 years ago. This drawing got me thinking about a bioluminescent world and I wrote a story about it in the late 70s. In the early 90s when I founded a visual effects company and we were trying to create computer-generated characters and creatures, I needed a storyline on another planet, so I went back and found this piece of art, and it became “Avatar” – – in 1995.

The image of “Terminator” came to me in a dream. I was sick, had a high fever, and in this fever dream I saw a chrome skeleton emerge from a raging fire. I drew it right away. And then I thought: “How did he get into the fire?” What did he look like before? And I knew instinctively that he looked human in front of the fire.

When I was a child, I dreamed of traveling through watery tunnels at high speed, much like a circulatory system, that ended in the abyss. I had a nightmare where I was in a room whose walls were covered in hornets that were going to kill me, and it became the scene in “Aliens” where she runs into the egg chamber.

Are today's children losing these skills because of technology?

I don't think we can go back, but I think it's important for people to disconnect from time to time. It's important to spend time in nature, spend time with yourself, just calm your mind. People are very creative, but if you're constantly bombarded by other people's creativity with movies, with games, with the constant stream of media, it tends to slow it down.

Drawing becomes a lost art. Even the artists who work with me now don't usually put pencil to paper. They think of me as the dinosaur because I come in and draw something. But I have to feel it in the lines and textures.

Are you concerned about artificial intelligence?

The problem is that there are several types of AI, some of which aren't here yet. Artificial general intelligence is a huge question mark. I think we should absolutely curb this.

In terms of generative AI… it's really interesting because the data they're pulling back is all the images that human beings have ever created. We expose our subconscious to the world and it comes back to us through these images. That’s why they’re so compelling, because it’s really about us at large. We will learn something about consciousness and about art.

But there is no original. There is no paint on a canvas. You can use AI generation to create music, but you can't take it with you. I think the human artist is becoming more important. The music must relate to the actual moment of the performance.

Can you give us any news about “Avatar 3”?

In the third film, we are in a state of transition between the struggle for the survival of Earth and that of Pandora. We explore other cultures on the planet and solidify the villain's story. There's a bunch of new things happening to the Sully family…and we're adding an important new character who then becomes a major part of the story. You have to remember that this is a story arc that goes from one to five, and we're right in the middle.

But I can promise you this: whatever you think is going to happen, it's not.

