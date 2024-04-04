Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton April 5-7, 2024





When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday April 5 Or: Various locations in downtown Dayton Details: The monthly arts festival returns with special dining, shopping and entertainment offerings, as well as live music and street performances. Cost: Free More information: Downtowndayton.org 2. Yellow Springs Film Festival Mini-Festival When: Screenings begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 6. Or: Little Art Theater, 247 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs Details: Yellow Springs Film Festivals' special mid-year event includes: Thank You Very Much, a look at the life and career of actor/comedian Andy Kaufman who won Best Documentary at the 2023 Venice Film Festival; Gasoline Rainbow, official selection of the 2023 Venice Film Festival and South by Southwest directed by Bill and Turner Ross, originally from Ohio; veteran filmmaker, writer and producer Nelson George in conversation about his upcoming documentary about '70s NBA star David Thompson as well as a screening of his short film A Great Day in Hip Hop, a portrait of Gordon's photoshoot Parks in 1998 with a group of all-star hip-hop artists in Harlem; and Thelma, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and stars June Squibb, Parkey Posey, Malcolm McDowell and the late Richard Roundtree. Cost: $15-$20 More information: ysfilmfest.com 3. Neon Blackout When: 10 p.m. Friday April 5 Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Cinematographer and Dayton native Collin Brazie will premiere his new horror film Blackout to The Neon. Brazie will hold a Q&A session after the film. Cost: $12.50 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO CLAUDIA HERSHNER Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO CLAUDIA HERSHNER 4. Total eclipse: the sun and the planets When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday April 5 and 6 Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets with guest conductor Keitaro Harada with the Dayton Philharmonic. Harada, music and artistic director of the Savannah Philharmonic, was originally scheduled as a guest for a COVID-cancelled concert in May 2020. The Masterworks program features Gustav Holst's The Planets and Carl Nielsen's Helios Overture. Richard Dowling will also perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 16. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $5-$93.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org Credit: MURRAY AND PETER PRESENT Credit: MURRAY AND PETER PRESENT 5. Golden Girls: the laughs continue When: 7 p.m. Sunday April 7 Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: This drag version of the popular TV sitcom will feature male actors playing iconic TV characters Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose. This saucy piece concerns Sophia on bail and Blanche and Rose creating CreakN, a sex app for seniors. The production is recommended for ages 18 and over. Cost: $33.50 to $68.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org 6. 5 lesbians eating quiche When: April 4 to 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Or: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St, Dayton Details: Magnolia Theater Company presents the local premiere of this comedy set in 1956. The play brings together five women who await the announcement of a prize quiche while the atomic bomb sirens blare. Cost: $22.50 general admission; $12.50 general admission for seniors, military, educators and students More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Cabin grass When: 8 p.m. Friday April 5. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Level Up Productions presents Cab Grass with Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, who were named Best Folk/Americana Group at the 2016 Cincinnati Entertainment Awards. The Roots Acts' third album, Stranger in the Alps, was released in 2019. Cab Grass , presented the first Friday of each month, is a series dedicated to local and regional bluegrass and roots music bands. The event also includes the Shady Pine Jam. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $17 in advance, $21 the day of the show More information: 937-424-3870 or Yellowcabtavern.com Explore Quirky Lesbians Eating a Quiche has a local premiere this weekend in downtown Dayton 8. Pink Floyd: The Wall When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday April 6 Or: Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Classic Albums Live will perform Pink Floyd: The Wall. The album will be performed in its entirety as part of a concert. Iconic songs include Another Brick in the Wall and Comfortably Numb. Cost: $25-$35 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 9. Luv Locz Experience When: 7 p.m. Saturday April 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. Or: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville Details: Luv Locz Experiment presents Tribe Vibes: Luv Appreciation Show with guest DJ Kai Blends. The Dayton-based band has been blending funk, soul and reggae since forming in 2016. The group's debut album, Honey, was released in 2021, followed by Strange Fruit in April 2023. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Suggested $5 cover More information: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com Explore Dayton-originated horror film premieres locally Friday at Neon 10. The Texas Tenors: 15th Anniversary When: 7 p.m. Saturday April 6 Or: Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy Details: The Texas Tenors are celebrating their 15th anniversary. The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base around the world, with over half a million followers on social media and over 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. In 2019, they were ranked as the 10th largest classical artist in the world by Billboard magazine and are considered the most successful touring group in Americas Got Talent history.. Cost: $35 to $65 More information: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

