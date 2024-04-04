Varun Dhawan: “Lots of boob lifting and pushing”! When Nargis tried to master Bollywood seduction in Main Tera Hero | Bollywood News





Nargis Fakhri and Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero Main Hero of Tera, released 10 years ago on April 4, had a peculiar, twisted storyline, devoid of any pretensions to intellectual satisfaction. Its sheer stupidity stood out as its main selling point. And who better embodies stupidity than Varun Dhawanthe “hero” of David DhawanIt is Main Hero of Tera? Joining him were the stunning Ileana DCruz as the college beauty queen, the tough Arunoday Singh as the law enforcement officer, and Nargis Fakhri – let's go. Nargis Fakhri had to dance vigorously in Bollywood to Main This hero. And she got hurt more than she had fun. In an interview, talking about learning the quintessential Bollywood latka-jhatkas, Nargis had said, “I injured my neck and my knee. I was trying so hard to get it right. But it's okay. No pain , no gain. Lifts, thrusts, moving your butt is fun. When they give you the moves 40 minutes before they're filmed, and then you have to learn the steps, then the lip sync, you must be a seasoned dancer to understand , which I am not. It is very difficult for my mind and body to be in sync because I learned western dance. Bollywood dance is very different. Nargis had performed two typical Bollywood songs and dances consecutively – with Shahid Kapoor in Phata Poster Nikla Hero then with Varun Dhawan in Main Hero of Tera. But the term “item number” never stuck. “Even the terminology 'object song' is new to me. When people say a girl does an object song, they mean it in a not-so-nice way. Bollywood dancing is as foreign to me as Hindi. I just like learning. There's a lot of lifting and pushing of breasts, which I found difficult at first. But I was fine after a while,” she had said. But learning was fun for Nargis. The actress continues, “Come to think of it, everything here in Mumbai is culturally very different from anywhere else I've lived. Now I'm meeting different people, trying different looks for my films. I might decide to move to something else. My managers think I'm here forever. But I don't know. I don't think people here understand that we can have different priorities at different stages of life. For me, it would be easy to leave. There are so many other things to experience in life.”

