J&C Oyster, new seafood bar with Asian accents, opens in downtown Hollywood

Can you blame the chef who has conquered some of Miami-Dade County's best restaurants, KYU, Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill, Zuma, Drinking Pig BBQ, for moving to Broward?

Raheem Sealey is willing to trade it all for an oyster bar five minutes from home, drawn by seafood and the laid-back dream of a gentle Hollywood sea breeze.

Sealey is one half of the chef duo behind J&C Oyster, a seafood restaurant with Asian accents opening to the public Wednesday, April 3 on Harrison Street in downtown Hollywood. At 2,000 square feet, the open kitchen space is awash in ocean blue and warm gold accents, where Sealey and co-chef Monika Dominguez (KYU, Chugs Diner) serve clams and fries in puddles of sake, fried in togarashi brine. chicken and raw oysters in a spicy Thai chili sauce. J&C is a project of restaurateur Cesar Cifuentes, who also operates Oaxaka, a Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant next door.

Being a new resident of the town locals proudly call Hollyweird appealed to Sealey, a St. Croix native who enjoys dipping his toes on relaxing Hollywood Beach, which isn't crowded like Miami and gives you the impression of being in the Caribbean since that is not the case. bright.

I needed to get away, and the beach was the way to escape, says Sealey, who originally moved to Miami to care for her ailing grandmother. She and her grandfather raised him in the Virgin Islands.

After growing up in the kitchens of Asian-inspired KYU (pronounced, like barbecue), Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill and Zuma Miami, Sealey in 2020 opened a pandemic pop-up, Drinking Pig BBQ, which brought brisket and ribs in the Caribbean. to the confined masses. At the end of a dead end north of Miami, his famous stand on Instagram which he opened with his wife, Yohanir Sandoval, and partner Mark Wint, pairing oak-smoked meats with caramelized jerk seasonings.

It was at one of the Drinking Pigs pop-ups at the Wynwoods Outdoor Market in Smorgasburg that Sealey met the man he now calls his brother: Cesar Cifuentes.

A kinship blossomed instantly. Sealey admired how Cifuentes grew Oaxaka (pronounced Osaka, after the Japanese city) from a small stand at the Yellow Green Farmers Market to a brick-and-mortar store downtown with a sister location heading later this year in Cooper City.

I don't have a lot of friends, Sealey said. While meeting Cesar and his family, I met a guy who only financed restaurants on his own. When he had this idea in mind to create the best restaurant in Broward, how could I say no to my friend? J&C is one of the most important things to me right now.

Cifuentes was not convincing in recruiting Sealey.

It's like recruiting Michael Jordan to the team, he said. Who would have thought that the executive chef of KYU would one day work here, that I would eat rib-eyes at his place on the weekends?

Dominguez, one of eight former KYU employees working at J&C Oyster, also feels part of the family. At Zuma and KYU, Dominguez says she learned Asian cooking techniques while working alongside her mentor, Sealey. Together, they developed the 25-course J&C menu, marrying seafood with flavors drawn from both of the chefs’ backgrounds.

One of them is braised oxtail ($27) topped with citrusy Japanese fruit yuzu kosho and buttered white beans, a reminder of Dominguez's childhood in Cuba when his father prepared oxtail For dinner.

When we prepare a dish, we base it on the feeling of comfort you get from eating at home, from being cooked by your mother or your grandmother, she says.

Sealey inspired the idea of ​​pairing clams and fries in a pool of sofrito and sake butter ($26) from his friend Timon Balloo, who has clam chowder fries on the menu at Katherine in Fort Lauderdale. He was also inspired by a childhood memory of his Puerto Rican mother, digging clams out of the ground with a butter knife at Altona Lagoon on St. Croix.

It’s one of my favorite memories,” Sealey said. We will clean them and eat them on the shore.

A half-dozen East and West Coast oysters ($24) come with horseradish and a mignonette of nam prik pao, a salty-sweet roasted Thai chili jam. The Nam prik pao also comes with red snapper ceviche ($16) and a seafood platter (market price) featuring Alaskan king crab, shrimp cocktail, oysters and butter-poached lobster .

For non-seafood eaters, there are five meat dishes, from steak tartare ($16) to rich roasted bone marrow ($35) topped with herbs and Oori's miso-flavored Japanese sourdough bread Bakeshop at Little River in Miami.

But Cifuentes, Sealey and Dominguez all say their signature dish is the lobster risotto ($63), which uses sushi rice flavored with a lobster broth made with mirin (sweet rice wine), soy, miso and mascarpone, and garnished with XO sauce (a Chinese condiment). dried shrimp and scallops), lemon zest and parmesan.

When I create food in my head, I taste it a million times before I even prepare it, if that makes sense, Sealey says. But no one thought that these (risotto) flavors would come together like that.

An open door to the right of the entrance connects the dining room at J&C Oysters in Oaxaka, a shared space that allows him to serve full alcoholic beverages at both restaurants, Cifuentes says. Along with six sakes ($12 to $96) and a variety of champagnes, reds and wine, there are eight Asian-themed cocktails ($17 to $20).

Cifuentes has already signed leases for two more restaurant spaces across the street from J&C Oyster, part of its ambitious plan to transform downtown Hollywood into a stronger dining destination.

Raheem is just the first step, he says. We have killer chefs in Miami, but it's a Hollywood story.

J&C Oyster is located at 2035 Harrison St. in Hollywood. Go to JandCOyster.com or call 954-300-1007.