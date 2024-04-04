



Entrance to the State Rooms costs €32 in advance or €35 on the day. A combined State Rooms and Garden ticket costs 47 or 50 per day. The East Wing Highlights Tour must be purchased in conjunction with a State Rooms tour, for a total cost of $75 for adults. You can book tickets on Royal Collection Trust website. Other things to see at Buckingham Palace One of London's most popular (free) royal attractions is the Changing of the Guard, also known as Guard Mounting, which takes place outside Buckingham Palace every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10:45 a.m. and lasts 45 minutes. You can also visit the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace (17 for adults). Here you can witness what goes on behind the scenes at the working stables and get an up-close look at the 260-year-old Gold State Coach used during jubilees and coronation ceremonies. The Kings Gallery (formerly Queens Gallery) presents temporary exhibitions from the Royal Collection (19 for adults); the current exhibition is Holbein at the Tudor courtwhich ends on April 14. The next exhibition, Royal portraits: a century of photographybegins May 17 and traces the evolution of royal portrait photography since the 1920s. Where to stay nearby There are a range of high-end hotels within a mile of Buckingham Palace. The choice, of course, is The Goring, where Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family stayed the night before the royal wedding in 2011. A fleet of footmen provide butler service for the suites, and all rooms are equipped with free DIY work. yourself cocktails that are much more fun than boring old champagne (rooms from 623).

