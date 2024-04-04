The battleship Wisconsin prepares to celebrate its 80th anniversary

NORFOLK In honor of its 80th anniversary, Battleship Wisconsin will open new spaces onboard, host a weekend celebration and launch new tours.

Commissioned in 1944, Battleship Wisconsin was the last battleship built by the US Navy. She participated in three conflicts: World War II, Korea and Desert Storm. Throughout her service, she earned six battle stars, two combat action ribbons, as well as a Naval Unit Commendation Medal.

Preparing for the celebration, Keith Nitka, the battleship's operations manager, provided an update on some of the plans.

“For the first time, we will have access to the interior superstructure of the ship with the general admission ticket. Previously, you could travel in the superstructure but only during a guided tour. This access also allows visitors to tour “officers' country,” a part of the ship where most of Wisconsin's officers lived and worked. We will now have all living spaces open to view, from the newest enlisted sailor in the Navy to the admiral,” Nitka explained.

Onboard maintenance staff have been busy cleaning, painting and adding exhibits to the new spaces. Guests will be able to tour the junior officer docking areas, public affairs division, television studio and Helo-control.

There will also be a special spot, where guests can get up close and personal with where she took her one shot.

“Helo-control and the actual site where the battleship suffered its one and only damage during three wars in March 1952 off the coast of North Korea will also be accessible. Finally, as part of the “City at Sea “, the ship's television studio will be accessible to visitors. The battleship had three video surveillance channels and broadcast live news and weather, as well as game shows at sea and public announcements made by the ship's senior management from the television studio,” says Nitka.

Saturday, April 13 will be an onboard celebration with special programming, meet-and-greets with Battleship Wisconsin veterans, tours and more.

The fun won't be limited to aboard the battleship: the entire Nauticus campus will be celebrating.

“In addition to exploring new spaces, we plan to have Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers present with possibly their scuba tanks for demonstrations as well as military working dogs and their handlers for an encounter with top K-9s of the American Navy. Navy and Marine Corps recruiters will be on hand to answer questions about joining and Marines will have a pull-up bar. Some USMC military vehicles are also expected to be closely observed,” Nitka said.

At 1 p.m., an FA/-18 Super Hornet will commemorate the anniversary with a special flyby.

One of the new tours that will begin will be the Battleship VIP Experience. Led by Battleship Wisconsin veteran Nitka, the tour takes guests to spaces aboard the ship that are not accessible to the general public. Nitka will share stories from his time aboard the ship as an active duty sailor. The tour concludes with a visit to the top of the ship, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Elizabeth River, nearby shipyards and the city of Norfolk.

The new tour costs $80 per person and is only available on certain days of the calendar year.

For Nitka, having the opportunity to host this new tour brought a sense of pride. When he served aboard the Wisconsin in the 1990s, he saw first-hand its firepower.

“The Battleship Wisconsin is a World War II-era ship that served this great nation through three wars and countless missions around the world to promote peace and the might of the United States Navy! Battleships were the tip of the spear in their heyday and the battleship Wisconsin was the last battleship built for the United States Navy's arsenal and the last battleship in world history to fire its primary armament, the 16-inch naval guns/ 50 Cal Mark 7, in combat. against the enemy belligerent forces,” Nitka explained.

Preserving the ship's history for generations to come is important to those who work on its decks. To some it may just be wood and steel, but to battleship sailors it's a special place.

“She's been in the Navy in one way or another for 80 years and it's a hometo thousands of American sailors and Marines. This place is now a home that they can visit and share with their families as well as people from all over the world and talk about what it means to be a battleship sailor,” says Nitka.

On April 16, Battleship Wisconsin will celebrate its 80th commissioning with a time capsule ceremony. The time capsule will be filled with an artifact from each decade of the battleship and will be opened on the ship's 100th anniversary in April 2044. Although the ceremony will be closed to the public, a live stream will be available on Nauticus.org.