Twitter reacts as Pakistani actor calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan 'insecure about talented Pakistani artists' | Bollywood





A clip of Pakistani actress and TV presenter Nadia Khan draws attention on Pakistan. She was speaking in an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version. A clip of her taunting Indian celebrities was shared on X with: “I need her illusion.” Many react to it. Read also : Mahira Khan calls ban on Pakistani artists sad Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Jamnagar in March 2024. (File Photo/PTI) What Nadia Khan said about Indian actors She said in Urdu, “After working in their films, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani celebrities are so popular in India that some of the top Bollywood actors started distrusting them. They only tried to create a political problem between the two countries and ensured that our artists were banned there (after the Uri attack). It was not just the Indian politicians who had a problem with us, the main players there- low were afraid. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Nadia added, “It’s not just the fear of getting films, but also the fact that Indian audiences are starting to like Pakistani actors. They were so afraid of our talent that they had us banned. Recently, what our actors Wahaj and Bilal (apparently referring to Wahaj Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan) did made the Indian audience fall in love with them…these stars in India are viral, you have no idea their fans who follow them. India. Even the Khans (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are not safe: “If these boys come in our films, what will we do? How Twitter reacted to his claims In response to Nadia's clip, one X user asked: “Is she okay??!!” To which one person reacted: “Apparently not.” One tweet read: “Delulu ki bhi seema hoti hai (There is a limit to illusion).” One person joked: “The Khans are shaking.” One said: “She’s high. » Reacting to the host's expression as Nadia spoke, one tweeted: “Anchor energy (laughing emoji).” Another reacted: “He is stunned. » Some agreed with Nadia. One wrote: “Dude, I'm Indian. I love my country, but whatever she says is true; insecurity among top actors is why they banned them (artists Pakistani)… Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor Hindi cinema produced in the next 50 years, but in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fawad Khan's 10-minute role, just his mere screen presence, was l “one of the best. Of course there will be insecurity. Ban on Pakistani artists After the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood. The All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a complete ban on Pakistani artists after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Regarding the Pakistani government's ban on Indian films in Pakistan, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges all film industries to completely stop any association with Pakistani artists, musicians and diplomats, reads -one at the time in a statement in response to the Pakistanis. own ban on Indian films. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

