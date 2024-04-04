The Netflix series does not live up to the novels

Patricia Highsmith's 1955 detective novel, “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” is considered one of the greatest thrillers of all time. It spawned several film adaptations, including Anthony Minghella's “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” starring Matt Damon and Jude Law. Given the commercial and critical success of the 1999 film, a series adaptation for the streaming era was almost inevitable, and after being sold by Showtime to Netflix, “Ripley” brings Andrew Scott into the title character's loafers. Oscar-winning writer-director Steven Zaillian – behind such works as “Schindler's List” (for which he won the Academy Award for Adapted Screenplay) and the 2016 HBO limited series “The Night Of” – presents his own take on the thriller psychological. Twisted and deeply disturbing, this “Ripley” seems more sinister and stilted than its predecessors, making the spectacle arduous rather than seductive.

Shot in stunning black and white, “Ripley” opens in Rome in 1961 as a man drags a corpse up a marble staircase. But the story doesn't start here. Going back six months, we find ourselves in the Lower East Side of New York. Far from the trendy neighborhood we see in movies and TV shows today, the neighborhood is home to some of the Big Apple's most disreputable citizens.

Here, in a cramped, rat-infested apartment, the audience discovers Ripley, a petty thief who makes his living by cheating chiropractors' patients out of their money. As his latest project dries up, he stumbles upon an opportunity that will reshape his life forever. One night at a bar, he is approached by a private detective (a criminally underused Bokeem Woodbine), who mistakes Tom for a friend of his wealthy client's son. Soon after, Tom is on a ship bound for Italy with the mission to entice his “friend” Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to return home to his worried parents. Seeing his all-expenses-paid trip to Europe and the Greenleaf wealth as an opportunity to embrace the lifestyle he believes he deserves, Tom embarks on a dark path marred by lies, deceit and murder.

More aesthetic than narrative, “Ripley” reveals missteps from the very first episode. Given that the characters are older than in previous adaptations (Scott and Flynn are over 40), it is implausible that the Greenleafs would send a man they do not know in search of their adult son. Moreover, with his detached demeanor, Tom doesn't even feign the affection or familiarity necessary to pull off this ruse.

While Dickie, a novice and untalented painter, receives Tom warmly, his girlfriend, Marge (Dakota Fanning), is immediately suspicious of her lover's supposed knowledge. His instincts are correct: at the end of Chapter I, “A Hard Man to Find,” Tom begins to formulate his plans to take over Dickie's lavish life. What's hard to reconcile is that Tom has absolutely no charm. He's a quick thinker who can meticulously plot his way out of dark corners, but Tom's sociopathic personality and inability to show even a shred of humanity make “Ripley” a dark and uncomfortable watch. .

Still, the show is a stunning cinematic projection, with lingering shots of Italian monuments, canals and architecture. But the episodes are painfully overlong and full of dead space. Since Tom spends a lot of time alone, planning his next moves or cleaning up his various gory messes, viewers are forced to bide their time with him while he completes the laborious tasks (seizing fake documents, cleaning up evidence).

Additionally, although Tom is a narcissist with limited people skills, Dickie and Marge are hardly any better. Whether or not the viewer is rooting for Tom's lies and schemes, the show's central couple has very little depth. Dickie is distant and naive, a trust fund baby who has been handed the world. While he certainly doesn't deserve to be one of Tom's victims, his lack of cunning makes him easy and pitiful prey. Meanwhile, although she sees through Tom's facade, Marge allows her discernment to be bulldozed by a perceived rejection on Dickie's part; his ensuing character arc is a complete disappointment.

“Ripley” stumbles in part because Tom is devoid of seduction and sympathy. The series has none of the homoeroticism of Minghella's film, which is disappointing because Scott's sensuality has radiated off-screen in other roles. In addition to his first novel “Ripley,” Highsmith wrote four sequels featuring the conman who makes his way through France and Germany. As an older, more experienced Tom, Scott's perspective on the con artist might have been better aligned in one of these stories. Additionally, given Tom's hateful mentions of the aunt who raised him, flashbacks to his childhood could have made for a more robust narrative, giving the character some much-needed dimension.

Ultimately, “Ripley” fails to offer a new or intriguing perspective on the infamous con artist. Previous projects have presented a more inviting experience in which audiences become enamored with Tom's treacherous creations. Here, over the course of eight tepid episodes, he never undergoes a fundamental transformation. From the start, he's just a squeaky crook who lacks finesse.

“Ripley” premieres April 4 on Netflix.