Hrithik Roshan reacts as Fighter breaks Animal's record and becomes the biggest Bollywood film on Netflix | Bollywood

Fighter was released OTT on Netflix on March 21, 2024. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's aerial action film was released in theaters on January 25, 2024. On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram Stories to once again share a tweet about Fighter. leaving behind Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki to become the most-watched Hindi film in the first 10 days on Netflix. Read also : Fighter becomes 3rd most popular non-English film on Netflix

Fighter beats Animal and Dunki on Netflix

Fighter features Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor as IAF officers.

Originally shared by Bollywood Box Office on 4 million views in just 10 days. It became the fastest Bollywood film to get these numbers. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote: Yo! (giddy emoji).

Animal was released on Netflix on January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day, while Dunki made its debut on the platform on February 15, 2024. While Animal was released in theaters on December 1, 2023, the Dunki's theatrical release date was December 21. , 2023.

Hrithik Roshan responded as Fighter broke previous Netflix records for a Bollywood film.

About the fighter

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi as IAF officers. This is a new elite unit, the Air Dragons, commanded by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in Kashmir.

As an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film Fighter reads, “Fighter is a full-fledged entertainer who engages and excites in equal measure. He is rich in patriotism but he never resorts to the punchy chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik refers to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers and proves why Hindi films are better at showing love for their country. Watch Fighter for pure experience paisa vasool, great performances and gravity defying aerial actions that won't give you a headache but will leave you with a feeling of pride.

