'Cricketers shouldn't be…': Pakistani actress says she received 'messages' from stars, sparks speculation

Cricket stars and entertainment personalities from the small continent have often been linked. Although cricket is the most popular sport in the subcontinent, entertainment personalities are known to work on cross-border projects. Stars from both fields make for an interesting combination. In the past and present, several crickets were and are married to actors. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a great example of this. However, Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed, who has over a million followers on Instagram, made an interesting comment regarding cricketers.

On a talk show, she was asked if she received messages from cricketers.

“Has a single cricketer sent you a message?” the presenter asked the actor Green TV Entertainment.

“Do you think it is necessary to be single? (Why do you think it's necessary for someone to be single)?” the actor replied. “I'm not going to talk about that (cricketer's messages incident).”

Then a series of names, from Naseem Shah to Shoaib Malik, were echoed by the anchor, at which Nawal Saeed kept smiling. She then referred to a previous show she did where she talked about cricketers sending her messages. “The show was recorded during the World Cup. People thought I said it for publicity. But it was none of that. I told the truth. I wouldn't have “I shouldn't have said that. People can message you, it's no big deal,” she said.

“I just feel thatcricketers shouldn't do things like that. Log jo hain has more log than the actors cricketers/sportspeople who idolizes (I think cricketers should not do this as people idolize them even more than actors),” Nawal added.

Nawal Saeed, 25, started his career in television. Since 2022, she has also worked in cinema.