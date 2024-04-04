Small Business Marketing Lessons from the Hollywood Playbook

Stacy Jones is founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based pop culture creative agency Hollywood brand and host of the podcast Marketing Mistakes (+ How to Avoid Them).

I've spent years harnessing the power of influencer marketing and PR to turn brands into stars. The insights gained from working with high-profile clients and navigating Hollywood's complex marketing landscape provide invaluable lessons for small businesses looking to increase their presence and drive growth.

Here's how small brands can leverage these strategies to their advantage, applying the Hollywood playbook to their marketing efforts.

Embrace your story.

Every brand has a story and in Hollywood, storytelling is everything. Small businesses need to identify and communicate their unique story. It's not just about your product or service, but also the purpose and passion behind your brand and the community you serve. Sharing this story through targeted PR efforts can significantly increase your brand visibility and emotional connection with your audience.

Leverage partnerships with influencers.

Influencer marketing is not reserved for big players. Small businesses can thrive by collaborating with micro-influencers whose audiences match their target market. These influencers offer authenticity and engagement on a level that resonates deeply with their followers. A well-suited influencer partnership can introduce your brand to new audiences and build credibility in your niche.

The other angle is to approach influencer marketing as a content producer for your small business. It takes a lot of effort and knowledge to produce great photo and video content, and these content creators can become your business's best friend and secret weapon for consistently producing affordable content. When negotiating your partnership, make sure you secure the necessary rights to reuse the content or, better yet, publish a collaborative post on both of your platforms at the same time.

Maximize public relations opportunities.

Public relations is more than just press releases. It's about creating moments that capture media attention. For small businesses, that might mean telling the founder's story, hosting community events, getting involved in local causes, or innovating your space in an attention-grabbing way. These efforts not only attract media coverage, but also strengthen your community connections and brand loyalty. Writing a story and pitching it to the media is the first step when you begin to build relationships within the media community.

Create engaging content.

In Hollywood, content is king. Small businesses should take a leaf out of this playbook by producing content that entertains, informs and engages their audiences. Whether it's behind-the-scenes looks, product tutorials, or customer testimonials, content that tells a story and highlights your brand's personality can boost engagement and conversions. It doesn't have to be perfect, but it does need to be regularly produced and distributed.

Be authentic and transparent.

The most memorable Hollywood campaigns are the ones that feel authentic. Small businesses need to prioritize authenticity in their marketing efforts. Be open about your journey, including challenges and successes. This transparency builds trust and fosters a stronger connection with your audience. Take a leaf out of the celebrity playbook: You'll find that there's forgiveness when you're also authentic in how you respond to challenges.

Adapt and innovate.

The entertainment industry is constantly evolving, and so is your marketing strategy. Stay up to date with the latest trends in social media, e-commerce and digital marketing. Experiment with new platforms and tactics, like Instagram Stories, YouTube Shorts, or TikTok Shop, to see what resonates with your audience and drives results.

Small businesses have a lot to gain by applying Hollywood marketing strategies to their efforts. From leveraging the art of storytelling, embracing influencer partnerships, maximizing PR opportunities, and staying authentic, these principles can help elevate your brand. I've seen first-hand the impact of these strategies at different scales and across different industries, proving that even the smallest company can achieve star status with the right approach.

