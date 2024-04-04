Christopher Durang was the rare great playwright who took comedy seriously





Christopher Durang has been produced more off-Broadway than off-Broadway during his 40-year writing career, but he managed the feat of winning the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in a rare case where the award went to a comedy. Not a drama with flashes of humor or occasional funny lines, mind you, but a full-on comedy, full of zingers and slapstick (enter Snow White). This is despite the fact that comedy, Neil Simon notwithstanding, is not taken seriously by those handing out awards. Durang, who died Tuesday at age 75, took it seriously as a great genre in its own right, but also as one that allowed him to introduce serious ideas and, often, an undercurrent of melancholy. Vanya and Sonia were loud, but some characters were prey to unease, others to sheer stupidity, and the series climaxes with an epic monologue in which dyspeptic Vanya lashes out at the modern world, but doesn't look like as much as Grampa Simpson shouting at a cloud. . It was pure Durang, and that approach was already present in the first play of his I ever saw, back in the 1990s. It was For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, a one-act parody of The Glass Menagerie which replaces Tennessee Williams' frail Laura with Lawrence, extremely sensitive and hypochondriac. He collects cocktail stirrers rather than animal figurines and gives them names. (I call this one Henry Kissinger, because he wears glasses and they're glass.) The mix of references, affection and nasty satire and what Williams fan doesn't also enjoy Williams parodies? It was like candy mixed with arsenic. When David Hyde Pierce Originating the role of Vanya, he said Durang had always been able to perfectly integrate pop and contemporary references into his plays. Often when writers do this, it seems cheap or it seems like an easy laugh. He still has a very keen ear. And a sophisticated idea of ​​what's going on. Yes, all these references do the job of Durangs pepper, seasoning without overloading the dishes. But there was much more. Seeing more Durang over the years made me realize how ur-Durang the Southern Belle Tolls, this seemingly discarded candy, was for. The way he dealt with existential discomfort, depression (from which he suffered), and questioning of faith and morality was masterful and often masterfully funny. (In 1986, he even appeared as the Guest/antagonist of Church Lady on Saturday Night Live.) I'm not particularly a fan of Durang's well-known early shows, like his breakthrough, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You (1979), or Beyond Therapy (1981), which was unfortunately immortalized by Robert Altman in a bad movie. from 1987. While some playwrights hit the bull's-eye in their youth, then try to find their target again as years and decades mercilessly pass, Durang has actually improved with age: his plays became more cowardly, more radical and angrier as he went on, perhaps because our world has become even more absurd in its madness or crazy in its absurdity. Durang's 1999 play, Betty's Summer Vacation, made a funny mess of what he called the tabloidization of American culture, turning the country's collective mental and moral apocalypse into a sitcom with a laugh track. It was even more so ten years later, in Why Torture Is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them, in which a young woman begins to suspect that her new husband might be a terrorist. (In a very Durangian touch, they were married by this minister who also does porn.) The show considered the paranoia and obsession with categorizing people that were devouring the country during the war on terror, using a mix of madness and surrealism exemplified by the presence in the Public Theater cast of Kristine Nielsen, a regular on Durang, whose unique combination of daffiness and pathos captures much of his sensitivity. At one point, Nielsen's character says: I don't really know what normal is. It’s one of the reasons I go to the theater. To learn that. Oh, how we'll miss Durang's version of normalcy.

