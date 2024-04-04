Diljit Dosanjh recalls Kareena Kapoor's touching gesture on first day of Udta Punjab shoot, says Kylie Jenner looks like a Punjaban | Bollywood News





Diljit Dosanjh recently said he was star struck Kareena Kapoor Khan. The singer-actor started his Bollywood innings with Udta Punjab starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. The film helped him carve a niche among the Hindi-speaking audience after establishing himself firmly in the Punjabi film and music industry. He shared that Kareena said something to him on the first day of shooting for Udta Punjab that made him feel special and he has liked her ever since. Diljit has also worked with the actor in Good Newwz and Crew. When asked if he has ever been star struck, he said, “My first day of shooting was with Kareena Kapoor and I was wondering how I watched her films and now I am acting with her. So yes, it was an emotional moment. “She said something nice to him the first day. Her team was with her and she told me that her team is my fan and if they can click a photo with me. It was a big deal for me. I never imagined that I would meet her one day in my life. Maybe she said that… great artists sometimes do things to calm you down when you first work with them,” he added. When asked if he ever felt nervous around Kareena, he said, “No, not nervous. I was thrilled to work with Kareena Kapoor. She said something important and I understood why she said it. It was to make me feel (good). I really appreciated his gesture. Diljit then also opened up about his obsession with Kylie Jenner on social media. He also composed a song that mentions Kylie and Kareena. When asked what he thought of Kylie, he replied: “She is stunning, beautiful and looks like a Punjaban (Punjabi woman). I don't know why or how, but I had the impression that she was Punjabi. Taking to Kylie's social media persona, Diljit said: “No matter what, people can hate her for anything, but she has created her own life. Look at his net worth. She worked to achieve what she wanted in her life. She has a reputation, she launched her own product which has a high net worth itself. Looking at her face, I felt like she was Punjabi. Diljit, on the work front, deserves a lot of praise for his role in Crew alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming film Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra will be released on Netflix from April 10. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/diljit-dosanjh-remembers-kareena-kapoors-heart-touching-gesture-udta-punjab-kylie-jenner-punjaban-9250725/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos