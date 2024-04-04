Is Governor Pritzker's Hollywood Sales Pitch Working?

It used to be that the phrase “going to Hollywood” was a double-edged sword. It meant big things (fame, wealth, dancing with “sun-kissed babies,” as the 1933 song “Going Hollywood” put it) as well as dubious things (fire sale, chasing dollars, prostitution of one kind or another).

Last week, Governor JB Pritzker visited Hollywood, with high hopes of strengthening the economic health of Illinois' film, television, streaming and advertising production industry. In time, we'll see if his charm offensive has helped generate additional screen projects for the state.

Pritzker and his team held meetings everywhere: Netflix, Apple, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros., Discovery, Paramount. Along with the nonprofit Illinois Production Alliance and Illinois Film Office Chief Peter Hawley, along with other Illinois industry advocates, the governor hosted a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton followed by a reception/sales pitch titled “Iconic Stories: Made in”. Illinois” on the NBC Universal lot in Universal City.

This was a first for Pritzker, and with the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit offering a competitive 30% discount on qualifying domestic productions, Illinois now ranks among a handful of other states in popular shooting locations, including Georgia, Louisiana and New Mexico. A majority of US states (currently 37) offer some form of production tax incentive.

Is it worth it? A recent New York Times article described film and television tax credits as money that would be better spent otherwise, using it happened with Michigan an arguably gullible degree of tax cuts ($500 million) spent to enable mid-sized star projects (Clint Eastwood's hit “Gran Torino”) and massive-budget franchises (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”) to film in Detroit and elsewhere. A change in Michigan's political administration has turned off the spigot, although incentives for film production could return in a more modest form.

I spoke to Governor Pritzker and, separately, to Illinois Production Alliance Executive Director Christine Dudley about last week's flurry of meetings and meetings in Los Angeles; what Georgia offers filmmakers in tax incentives that Illinois doesn't; and, inevitably, “The Bear,” which is currently filming its third and fourth seasons in Chicago.

The following has been edited for clarity and length.

It was your first official pitch meeting in Hollywood, lasting two days, designed to sell Illinois to those who aren't currently filming here. First question: How long, from the start of an average meeting you've held, did it take for someone to mention “The Bear”?

Pritzker: Not long at all (laughs). “The Bear” came back at every meeting. Partly because it is a recent and continuing success story in Chicago, and because Chicago itself is a very important part of it. People like it; they love the depth and texture of places. Rival studios (from FX, home of “The Bear”) have mentioned this repeatedly.

Over the past two years, Illinois' production tax credits have improved in the eyes of the manufacturing world. When I came into office in 2019, we had about $400 million in production expenses. By 2022, we have reached almost $700 million. Many people I spoke to had not heard about the Illinois tax credit extension through 2032. This elicited a very encouraging response. A 30% tax credit puts us in the category where states get the most business. Georgia is in a category of its own, a very generous and attractive place. I've heard this from everyone.

Christine, can you explain to us how tax credits work?

Dudley: Of course. Part of the history can be traced to Chicago's second Mayor Daley. (Late 2001 and early 2002) the film “Chicago” was shot in Toronto; Canadian tax incentives have been attracting fleeing American productions for years. Daley wondered: What is going on here? “Chicago” turns Toronto?

Illinois and Georgia were among the first to adopt state-level production tax incentives. Georgia had to build everything from scratch, basically the entire (film) infrastructure. Whereas in Chicago (film production) was already a legacy industry. Georgia therefore made concessions allowing all expenses, including non-resident salaries, to benefit from tax incentives.

So Robert Downey Jr. comes to Atlanta for an “Avengers” movie, shooting a green-screen job on a soundstage, and the studio that pays his astronomical salary is rewarded with a 30 to 40 percent tax cut. Then the star returns home. In fact, the money doesn't stay in Georgia.

Pritzker: In Illinois, above-average spending (for principal actors, directors, etc.) is capped at $500,000. If you don't cap it and you shoot a movie in your state with three big stars, each getting $10-15 million, that completely wipes out a lot of the tax credit. In our meetings last week, I would sometimes come in and start by saying, “Listen. It wasn't Georgia. We're not going to hand you bags of cash when you cross the Illinois border. But we have a very good tax credit, and we have benefits that other states don’t have.”

I pointed out to them: when you go to Georgia, you know that some of your actors, your crew, are not welcome there. For what? Because they might be LGBTQ. We all know what the social and political policies are in Georgia. And Illinois is the opposite. Here we protect everyone's freedoms. And what I've heard in these meetings, from industry leaders, is that yes, this matters to many of their people. This is an important non-financial consideration.

I also pointed out that the number of square feet of soundstage (in Illinois) is approaching a million. This surprised a lot of people who don't currently work here. We have over 2,500 employees on the film crew, and we add 200 to 300 every year thanks to our workforce development program and 75% of those people are people of color or women. This was all very appealing to everyone I spoke to last week.

What is your counter-argument to those, in government or elsewhere, who hear the words “tax incentives” and cry stupidity, saying that it is a waste of public money?

Pritzker: The Illinois Production Alliance commissioned an independent 10-year study to assess the direct and indirect benefits (of production tax incentives) to the state. It showed that nearly seven times the money spent (on production incentives) is returned to Illinois taxpayers. When I came to power, I asked the same question, when we were talking about extending the tax credit until 2032. Are we making money with that? Are we losing money?

When we set the tax credit at 30%, primarily for substandard production expenditures, we obtain a roughly equal result in terms of direct benefit to the state. Basically a wash. But remember: we employ thousands of people. These people buy goods, they live in rented accommodation, they buy wood, gasoline and groceries. The indirect benefit is almost 7 to 1, and this is a considerable advantage in terms of employment and economic growth.

Dudley: This is the ripple effect. When I was state film commissioner, I went to the set of Chicago Fire and talked to the guy who did the pyro. He's the pyrotechnics expert, which is important for this show. He lives in McHenry County. I asked him: what is the practical advantage of this show being filmed here? He said: “Simple. I don't have to fly every week to do my job out of state. I put gas in my car here. I go to the Cinespace studios in Chicago. I'm taking my family to dinner. I train new people. Everything here.

Pritzker: Some producers said to me last week, “Well, we'd love it if you uncapped above-the-line spending.” And my response was, “Look, it's my job to make the best deal possible with you on behalf of the taxpayers, so that you succeed in your productions.” But Illinois taxpayers should do well too. They recognized that Georgia is essentially giving up the store.

We put people to work. And we actually benefit, in the broadest sense, from employing a lot of people who spend money here and pay taxes here.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.