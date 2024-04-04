Boston has some of the best bakeries in the United States, according to Food & Wine





Food & Wine released its Global Tastemakers Awards on Tuesday. Michette Buckwheat Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe This news is pretty sweet. Food & Wine has announced the winners of its Global Tastemakers Awards Tuesday, and Boston was on the list of best cities in the United States for bakeries. Nearly 200 food and travel writers from around the world voted for the awards in various categories and an expert jury ranked the winners in each category, according to a press release. Food & Wine's list includes 11 U.S. cities: Boston, ranked fifth, was beaten out by Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. “It’s no news to anyone that you can find some of the best Portuguese breads and pastries this side of the Atlantic in Boston, but the baking scene extends even further around the world,” wrote Food & Wine about Boston bakeries. Michelettea French bakery in Somerville, earned a nod for its buckwheat chocolate chunk cookies and Basque cheesecake, while Solodkoa Ukrainian bakery in Brighton, has won praise for its syrniki (farmer's cheese pancakes). Portland, Maine, a city where, according to Food & Wine, “residents take food seriously,” was the other New England city that made the list. Ranked sixth overall, Food & Wine said the richness of Portland's coffee shops contributes to the quality of its baked goods. The magazine praised Beautiful city, Onggiand two bakeries recently nominated for James Beard Awards. At Bakery was named to the list of outstanding bakeries, while Atsuko Fujimoto of Norimoto Bakery was named to the list of outstanding pastry chefs or bakers. View the full list of top US cities for bakeries. Subscribe to Le Plat Stay up to date with the latest food and drink news on Boston.com.

