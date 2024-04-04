Karan Johar Slams Bollywood Films for Mindlessly Following Trends in Cryptic New Post: Box Office Hai, Instagram Reel Nahi | Bollywood News





Karan Johar's Cryptic Article on Bollywood Trends Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cryptic message, sparking speculation about the latest tendencies in Bollywood and the types of films made. Although he didn't say anything outright, it seems like he was hinting at the box office success and contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry. Karan Johar takes a look at Bollywood films Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick-flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai.. . conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 seconds ki trend mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!” (Free translation: If you want big scale, then make this. Action works. Make action movies.. If a love story works, then make a romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit , so do it…weather.changes every week…belief dies every week..It's box office, not Instagram reels…you'll stay there in the 30 second trend.) Cryptic message from Karan Johar Karan Johar's work front Meanwhile, Karan, as a producer, is enjoying the success of the film starring Sara Ali Khan. Ae Watan Simple Watana fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India movement of 1942, the film is inspired by real events and chronicles a crucial chapter in India's quest for independence. Inspired by the incredible journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, the film pays tribute to the recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice and determination shown by India's youth throughout the movement for freedom. Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Simple Watan is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. Also, Yodha is currently in theaters and is performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/bollywood/karan-johar-slams-bollywood-films-for-mindlessly-following-trends-in-new-cryptic-post-box-office-hai-instagram-reel-nahi-article-109034705 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos