Rebel Wilson reveals the actor she lost her virginity to at 35 and says he didn't know





Rebel Wilson it’s giving names. The 44-year-old actress speaks openly to the actor who took her virginity at 35 in his new memoirs, The rise of the rebelsrevealing that he didn't know she was a virgin at the time. In the tell-all, released April 2, Wilson shares that she first had sex with actor Mickey Gooch Jr. The two were romantically involved in 2015 and shared a scene in Wilson's film and Dakota Johnson in 2016, How to be single. “Micks, I know this might be news to you if you're reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you,” she writes in her book (via People). She notes that the couple dated for six months after being introduced by her. Perfect pitch co-star, Hana Mae Lee. Wilson shares that she had “tried a vibrator” and watched “porn movies” to prepare for the intimate encounter. “And then it happens,” she wrote. “I'm finally having sex. And I guess I'm getting these lovely sex chemicals in my body for the very first time, which really bonds me to him. I'm almost at my highest weight, but this guy great finds me desirable. That's how it is.” amazing.” Actress Rebel Wilson and actor Mickey Gooch Jr. arrive at the special screening in Los Angeles "You are in analysis" at the Egyptian Theater on July 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. – Amanda Edwards/WireImage The two split after six months of dating, but Wilson says THE New York Times in a new interview, Gooch was “the first person to read” his book. “So he knows now,” she said of the confession. While The rise of the rebels is full of fascinating information, including explosive allegations against her The Brothers Grimsby co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen — Wilson admits she was very nervous about going public with her story of losing her virginity later in life. “It was something that absolutely no one knew. And I thought: Should I put it in the book? But then I thought: Maybe there will be other people who were slow to flourish and who could find comfort in this fact about me.” she said to Times. “Because actually, there was nothing weird or wrong about me. It was just growing up in a very Christian environment, and then I didn't really want a relationship and I was focused on my career. And then I thought, you know what, if I'm doing a memoir and I'm writing about everything, I'm just going to put that here too.” Today, Wilson is in a same-sex relationship with his fiancée Ramona Agruma. The Australian star welcomed her first childdaughter Royce Lillian, in 2022 via a substitute. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma – Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal In December, the Senior year the actress took to her Instagram story break down the emotions she experienced before telling her story to the world with his new book. “You guys, I mean, I can’t wait for you to read this,” she said as she signed copies of the memoir. “You're going to discover a whole new side of me. Lots of funny things and serious things… And I hope you enjoy the book as much as I enjoyed writing it – even if sometimes [it’s] was heartbreaking and moving.” RELATED CONTENT:

