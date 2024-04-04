Disney and John Ridley sued for discrimination by former development executive

Disney has faced a new lawsuit from a development executive over allegations she was underpaid because she was an Asian American woman.

Asta Jonasson, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims he was discriminated against by director John Ridley, whose production company struck an overall deal with Disney through ABC Studios. She claims she was fired in retaliation after filing a complaint about unequal pay based on her gender and race.

The lawsuit comes as Disney faces growing legal problems over allegations of pay discrimination against women outlined in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019. The case cleared a major hurdle last year when A judge certified a category of employees, who work throughout the company. film production branch, record labels, theme parks and home distribution subsidiaries, among other units including broadcasting and research and development. A trial is expected to be scheduled next year in what is believed to be one of the largest classes ever filed in an Equal Pay Act claim.

Disney, ABC and Ridley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wednesday's complaint details Jonasson's time working under Ridley at his International Famous Players Radio Picture Corp., which in 2016 announced a contract extension. American Crime creator's overall television deal with Disney Television Studios' ABC Studios.

“The announcement anticipated that Ridley would expand its business, including hiring a dedicated development manager, that's to say., the role Jonasson already filled with the title of Director of Development,” says the complaint, which notes that she was assigned by ABC to work under Ridley when he was hired in 2014. “In response, Jonasson pleaded with by Ridley for Equality. pay.”

The position was offered to a white man, who did not accept the position, the lawsuit states. Jonasson alleges she continued to supervise duties related to this role without adequate compensation.

According to the complaint, Ridley dismissed concerns of discrimination from Jonasson, who told her in 2016 that he was not offering her the same opportunities he offered men, such as advancement in the writing room and opportunities of production. Ridley, for example, reportedly hired an assistant as a co-producer on American Crime while Jonasson had already held production duties the previous season.

When she raised her concerns again in 2019, this time with data about her salary and duties compared to a white colleague, Ridley responded that she “would have left him” if he had allowed her to work on an independent screenplay, according to the lawsuit. . The incident occurred after an alleged confrontation with Ridley's producing partner, who called her a sexist expletive, according to the complaint.

Around the same time in 2020, Jonasson claims Apple TV+ expressed concerns that Ridley was only hiring white men as department heads for the production of Five days at the Memorial. “Ridley's response was to say, 'They've got me.' » that's to say., a black man in an important position,” the complaint states. “Ridley’s dismissive response illustrates his hostility toward women and other minorities who ascend to leadership positions. »

Jonasson claims ABC and Disney supervisors failed to intervene despite being informed of the alleged discrimination. According to the complaint, she was fired in 2022 shortly after a white woman was hired as creative director at Ridley's production banner, at which point she complained in writing about the designer's discrimination. She says she hasn't received a raise since 2014, despite receiving excellent performance reviews and taking on more responsibilities.

Jonasson is suing for discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination, among other claims. She is represented by Claire-Lise Kutlay of Greenberg Gross, who also filed a lawsuit on her behalf against Vin Diesel for sexual assault following an alleged assault at a Georgia hotel in 2010 when Fast Five was filming.

“After being exploited for more than a decade by men in positions of power in Hollywood and the major media organizations that support and protect them, Jonasson now seeks to defend herself and her countless others in Hollywood who, without bargaining power and in the face of systemic discrimination, are exploited and forced to work long hours for low wages and little or no credit,” the complaint states.

In a statement, Kutlay said Hollywood has “historically underpaid women and minorities compared to white men doing the same work.”