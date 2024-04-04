Entertainment
Disney and John Ridley sued for discrimination by former development executive
Disney has faced a new lawsuit from a development executive over allegations she was underpaid because she was an Asian American woman.
Asta Jonasson, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims he was discriminated against by director John Ridley, whose production company struck an overall deal with Disney through ABC Studios. She claims she was fired in retaliation after filing a complaint about unequal pay based on her gender and race.
The lawsuit comes as Disney faces growing legal problems over allegations of pay discrimination against women outlined in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019. The case cleared a major hurdle last year when A judge certified a category of employees, who work throughout the company. film production branch, record labels, theme parks and home distribution subsidiaries, among other units including broadcasting and research and development. A trial is expected to be scheduled next year in what is believed to be one of the largest classes ever filed in an Equal Pay Act claim.
Disney, ABC and Ridley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Wednesday's complaint details Jonasson's time working under Ridley at his International Famous Players Radio Picture Corp., which in 2016 announced a contract extension. American Crime creator's overall television deal with Disney Television Studios' ABC Studios.
“The announcement anticipated that Ridley would expand its business, including hiring a dedicated development manager, that's to say., the role Jonasson already filled with the title of Director of Development,” says the complaint, which notes that she was assigned by ABC to work under Ridley when he was hired in 2014. “In response, Jonasson pleaded with by Ridley for Equality. pay.”
The position was offered to a white man, who did not accept the position, the lawsuit states. Jonasson alleges she continued to supervise duties related to this role without adequate compensation.
According to the complaint, Ridley dismissed concerns of discrimination from Jonasson, who told her in 2016 that he was not offering her the same opportunities he offered men, such as advancement in the writing room and opportunities of production. Ridley, for example, reportedly hired an assistant as a co-producer on American Crime while Jonasson had already held production duties the previous season.
When she raised her concerns again in 2019, this time with data about her salary and duties compared to a white colleague, Ridley responded that she “would have left him” if he had allowed her to work on an independent screenplay, according to the lawsuit. . The incident occurred after an alleged confrontation with Ridley's producing partner, who called her a sexist expletive, according to the complaint.
Around the same time in 2020, Jonasson claims Apple TV+ expressed concerns that Ridley was only hiring white men as department heads for the production of Five days at the Memorial. “Ridley's response was to say, 'They've got me.' » that's to say., a black man in an important position,” the complaint states. “Ridley’s dismissive response illustrates his hostility toward women and other minorities who ascend to leadership positions. »
Jonasson claims ABC and Disney supervisors failed to intervene despite being informed of the alleged discrimination. According to the complaint, she was fired in 2022 shortly after a white woman was hired as creative director at Ridley's production banner, at which point she complained in writing about the designer's discrimination. She says she hasn't received a raise since 2014, despite receiving excellent performance reviews and taking on more responsibilities.
Jonasson is suing for discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination, among other claims. She is represented by Claire-Lise Kutlay of Greenberg Gross, who also filed a lawsuit on her behalf against Vin Diesel for sexual assault following an alleged assault at a Georgia hotel in 2010 when Fast Five was filming.
“After being exploited for more than a decade by men in positions of power in Hollywood and the major media organizations that support and protect them, Jonasson now seeks to defend herself and her countless others in Hollywood who, without bargaining power and in the face of systemic discrimination, are exploited and forced to work long hours for low wages and little or no credit,” the complaint states.
In a statement, Kutlay said Hollywood has “historically underpaid women and minorities compared to white men doing the same work.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/disney-abc-john-ridley-sued-discrimination-1235865909/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us Album Review
- Disney and John Ridley sued for discrimination by former development executive
- Google plans to charge for search engine using AI: Report
- RCP responds to RCEM research on long waits and excess mortality
- Xi Jinping's ill-advised plan to escape economic stagnation
- Local elections ushered in post-Erdogan Turkey
- Rebel Wilson reveals the actor she lost her virginity to at 35 and says he didn't know
- The New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season kicks off with historic opening games
- Joey King Became A Happier Person By Taking Fashion Risks (Exclusive)
- Allegheny College International Student Selected for Public Policy and International Affairs Fellowship | News Center
- BJP slams Congress for offensive comments against PM Hema Malini
- Karan Johar Slams Bollywood Films for Mindlessly Following Trends in Cryptic New Post: Box Office Hai, Instagram Reel Nahi | Bollywood News