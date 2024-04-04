Nora Fatehi recalls her first struggle in Bollywood: 'She lived with nine psychopaths'





Nora Fatehi, known for her exceptional dancing skills, has revealed her initial struggles after arriving in India. In an interview on Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Fatehi said she arrived in India with just 5,000 rupees and lived with nine girls in an apartment in Mumbai, which she described as an experience ” traumatic”. She talked about what it was like when she arrived in India. “I arrived in India with only Rs 5,000 in my pocket. I didn't even know what $1,000 looked like. I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared the room with two other girls. During my stay There, I was thinking, 'What have I gotten myself into? I'm still traumatized,' Nora said. She also spoke about her difficult encounters with agencies that paid her meager salaries and exploited her. Nora continued: “The agency was deducting a lot of money and paying me meager salaries. I survived on bread and egg. It was a difficult time. I needed therapy. The struggle was really difficult. They would charge you a commission and deduct.” money to even breathe. Some agencies are exploiting you and there are no laws to protect you. Despite the challenges, Fatehi managed to make a mark in the industry with films like 'Rocky Handsome', 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Stree', 'Batla House', 'An Action Hero' and 'Crakk' among others. Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Chhaya Kadam were recently seen in 'Madgaon Express', directed by Kunal Kemmu. Published by: Trisha Bhattacharya Published on: April 4, 2024

