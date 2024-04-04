Actor Matt Damon's Story About Rescuing a Cat in Costa Rica





<br /> American actor Matt Damon told the story on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of how he rescued and adopted a cat in Costa Rica about 10 years ago. Damon shared this heartwarming story and recounted how he became attached to the animal while immersed in the Costa Rican jungle. He lived alone in the jungle. He was the coolest cat I've ever seen, hunting and with two giant holes in his sides, you know, fighting for his life. We started feeding the cat and we were there for a month, so we felt obligated to take the cat, he pointed out. The movie star mentioned that the family discussed that the cat was now relying on them and that if they left him there, he might die. The family then decided to bring the cat home to Los Angeles, as their home had a garden that they thought would be suitable for a pet. He moved into our house; I had a little garden in Los Angeles and I thought I would do good there. He never went outside again, he laughed. The cat was later diagnosed with a brain tumor. As confirmed by Damon, the animal was treated and given radiation. In the process, the family moved to New York and watched as the cat began to lose weight and, due to his illness, was just running around in circles. After seeing the cat's condition, Damon scheduled a consultation with a feline neurologist, who told the artist he needed to have a conversation with his family. The expert spoke with Matt about how part of pet owners' responsibility is to provide dignity for their animals and how his cat no longer has a good quality of life. The neurologist suggested giving the cat steroids. Damon then asked about the long-term effects of this drug, and the neurologist confirmed that there were huge long-term problems. It was two and a half years ago. Now the cat is stolen. He's like Arnold Schwarzenegger, he's got muscles on top of muscles and he looks great, Matt laughed. original sound – colbertlateshow @colbertlateshow Matt Damon shares an incredible story about the cat he adopted in Costa Rica. #Colbert

