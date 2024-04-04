Kirsten Dunst Supports Jonathan Glazer's Polarizing Oscar Speech





Kirsten Dunst isn't afraid to say what she thinks. In a cover story for Variety, the Oscar nominee offered a show of support for the recent Oscar winner Jonathan Glazer and his acceptance speech, which polarized Hollywood. By accepting the Oscar for best international feature film for his film The area of ​​interest, a German-language film about the horrors of the Holocaust, Glazer acknowledged the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza. “Right now, we are here as men who are refuting their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people,” said Glazer, who is Jewish. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist? Glaziers’ remarks have been misinterpreted the day after the Academy Awards and sparked outrage in Hollywood, prompting the circulation of an open letter, described as a statement from Jewish Hollywood professionals, denouncing his speech. The open letter was released via a Google form and signed by more than 1,000 people, including Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, And Jennifer Jason Leigh, before stopping accepting answers. By a community note published on Xthe linked form [did] do not confirm or request proof that the signatories [were] Jewish creatives or professionals. Unlike some of his peers, Dunst saw no problem with Glazer's speech. My interpretation was that he was saying genocide is bad, she said. Variety. Dunst is not the only one to take this stance: a four-time Oscar nominee Tony Kushner Glazer supported upon appearance on the Haaretz Podcast, saying that he thought Glazer's speech was some sort of indisputable, irrefutable statement about the conflict. Dunst shared his thoughts on Glazer's speech while promoting his upcoming film, Alex Garlands Civil war, which will be released in theaters on April 12. In the film A24, Dunst plays Lee, a photojournalist covering a violent conflict between two heavily armed factions in a dystopian United States ruled by a fascist president played by Nick Offerman. Although there are some similarities between Offerman's commander in chief and a recent ex-president, Dunst insisted there was no connection to be made. It seems fictitious to me, she said, speaking to any perceived similarities between Offerman's character and Offerman's. Donald Trump. I don't want to compare because it's the antithesis of the film. He's just a fascist president. But I didn't think Nick's character was a particular political figure. I just thought, this is This president, in This world, which will not respect the Constitution and democracy. In fact, Dunst is very open about her personal politics. I will vote for Biden, she said Variety. It's my only option. RIGHT? A unique voice Bernie Sanders supporter, Dunst would have expressed his regrets Variety that Beto ORourke faded during the 2020 presidential primary. While Dunst had no problem sharing her political beliefs, she lamented the fact that it's becoming increasingly difficult to do so in today's landscape. I feel like I have to be on my guard, Dunst said at the end of the interview. The fact that people lose their agents because they have a political point of view is scary.

