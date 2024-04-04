Our playlist of the best songs to listen to during the solar eclipse





A total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States on April 8 and there's a song for it. Whether you're planning a totally celestial party, taking an epic road trip to watch the moon blot out the sun, or just want some new tunes, we've got a playlist for you. From sun-themed bops like Lorde's Solar Power and Natasha Bedingfield's Pocketful of Sunshine to U2's Staring at the Sun and Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark, the tracklist has you covered for every part of the celestial event. Bill Withers' Aint No Sunshine takes us through totality, when there's no light, no light (Florence + The Machine), and when the moon moves we sing Here Comes The Sun (The Beatles ) and The Suns Gonna Shine Again by Ray Charles, among others. While there are some incredible albums that could work for this playlist (Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon, anyone?), we're sticking strictly to song titles for length. If we missed any of your favorites in the playlistPlease let us know in the comments. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking all sunlight from part of the Earth. This year, the eclipse begins in Mazatln, Mexico, around 12:07 p.m. MT and heads northeast. The moon's shadow enters the United States via Eagle Pass and Uvalde, Texas around 1:27 a.m. Central Time. From Texas, the moon traces a direct path to Maine and Newfoundland, Canada. In the center of the path, the moon will completely obscure the sun for about four minutes. Major cities in the path of totality include Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Montreal. How to watch the eclipse safely It's dangerous to watch a solar eclipse, so wear glasses at least a thousand times darker than regular sunglasses. You cannot use ordinary sunglasses. Your Eclipse glasses must have the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) code 12312-2 on the inside. If you need help, check out our guide on how to spot fakes and find the best glasses. Why this year's eclipse is so incredible The April 8 eclipse coincides with a period when the sun will be particularly active. Every 11 years, the Sun's activity waxes and wanes as its north and south magnetic poles change places. The sun is approaching its peak activity in its cycle this year, scientists say. This means it will send more solar flares and flares from its surface. During a total solar eclipse, you can see the sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona. Look for streamers or streaks of light emanating from the sun. This is the solar wind, which is a stream of charged particles blowing from the corona into space. To see live coverage of the April 8 eclipse, follow @postclimate on Instagram and stay up to date with the latest news from our repository.

