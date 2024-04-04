“Box office hai, Instagram reel nahi…” Firstpost





Karan Johar made his comeback as a director last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After sharing a cryptic message for actors, who have gone 'under the knife' to look younger, filmmaker Karan Johar is now lashing out at Bollywood for blindly following trends through his Instagram story. Sharing a long note,

Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani

the director wrote, If you need a larger scale, do it. The action has begun. Create action! The love story continues so create a love story! Chick flick hit vehicle hui toh jaao! Time changed frequently, belief was killed frequently! Box office hai bhaiya, the Instagram reel hasn't been trending for 30 seconds, it will go there! In 2022, Karan Johar said a similar thing during a panel discussion with Galatta Plus. I think the central problem is that we come from a dominant Hindi cinema industry, and that includes myself, which doesn't have a very strong quality that all the other cinemas on this panel have. It's a belief. We always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty, angry hero was derived from other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, something suddenly happened and there were a slew of remakes. This is where the loss of belief began. We have started remaking all the popular films in Tamil and Telugu, the filmmaker said. Recently, KJo shared a cryptic article about Botox and said that fillers can change the external appearance but not the fundamental nature. Fillers laga lo fulfillment nahin milti Makeup laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye Lekin meri jaan Fitrat nahi badalti (Putting fillers does not bring fulfillment. Applying makeup reduces age. No matter how much Botox you do, you will get the “the air of a bee that has stung you. Changing your nose does not change the bad smell (going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature), wrote the filmmaker.

