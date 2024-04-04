Hollywood hit 'The Notebook' is now a Broadway musical

The fictional romance will now be performed on stage at the Schoenfeld Theater with new original music by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

Michaelson said that the older she got, the more I thought that if I couldn't be on stage, I could create something. When one of the show's producers, Kevin McCollum, asked her to work on a musical version of The Notebook several years ago, she jumped at the opportunity.

I always wanted to be on stage, said Michaelson, who grew up on Staten Island and studied theater in college. Then I quickly realized that I didn't have that Broadway voice.

The plot of the Broadway version follows that of the film. Noah is a working-class teenager who falls in love with wealthy Allie. Her parents disapprove and her mother hides her love letters from Allie.

But the Broadway version centers on an interracial couple and is set during the Vietnam War, rather than World War II.

The musical features Broadway newcomers alongside veterans like Roots star Dorian Harewood. He also struggles with the challenges of loving someone with Alzheimer's.

Every time I watch the show, I think very deeply about the life I want to live, the choices I want to make, the impact I want to have on the humans I have had the chance to touch every day, said the co-director. Schele Williams.

Michaelson, Williams and co-director Michael Greif discussed the show with WNYC's Kousha Navidar. An edited version of their conversation is below.

Kousha Navidar: Ingrid, what really attracted you to writing a Broadway musical?

When you adapt something as well-known and as beloved as “The Notebook”, there will be people who come with very specific expectations of the show. What has been your approach to handling that pressure?

Williams Scaffolding: I don't know if we ever considered that as pressure. We approached this piece with a lot of respect, because this story touches on the experiences of real people. Alzheimer's disease is a deeply personal and individual journey. We do have overlap, those of us who experience it in our lives.

We wanted to make sure that the show had a certain scale and a certain space and that people could live inside it, and that's why I think it's different from other musicals. I was talking with Maryann Plunkett yesterday and she said, “I consider it an offering.” I thought that was a really nice word to describe what it is. People come to the show and I think sometimes they have a really big emotional reaction because we give them space.

Schele, you mentioned in a New York Times article that your own mother suffered from Alzheimer's disease. We were talking about the depth of these connections, how singing comes from deep intrinsic motivation.

Williams: The incredible lyrics “I'm still here” are something I hold on to as a girl because I know she's still here. What I need my mother to be in the moment may not be what she is capable of being for me. I have to enter her world and allow her world to be my truth, but my mother is still in there. This is such a beautiful cry that I think Allie has in there.

I think for any child on this journey, knowing that the person they love is still there is so hopeful and beautiful because every day is a new education. There are all these new phases and we have to continue to grow. Everyone who loves this person who has Alzheimer's and those who suffer from Alzheimer's disease navigates this world that changes for them every day. I think my job as a girl is to create a safe space, accept this reality, and love the person that I know is still there.

There is an issue of race that comes up when watching this show. Unlike the film, which features a white couple, this version features interracial couples, the timeline has been moved to the 60s and 70s instead of the 30s and 40s. What did you want to accomplish by centering this story on a couple interracial, or at least, to what extent was race part of the conversations on the show? Schele, let's start with you.

Williams: Race has always been part of the conversation because it cannot be ignored. We wanted every person who came on stage to present themselves authentically. Our challenge was to determine: if we are to proceed in this way, what time frame seems appropriate?

There are these beaches along the Chesapeake that were black beaches, interracial beaches or illegal beaches. However, there were these black beaches that were right next to the white towns, and they had these concerts and actually had really nice integrated communities.

I have writings from people who say, “I went to these beaches. I saw James Brown at Carr's Beach. There is a world in which this existed, where there was this wealthy family that was a mixed family, in which they presumably frequented many restaurants along these beach towns that served a segregated population. We knew it could be plausible and real in America, in the right place, which is why we moved it to a coastal town and why we moved the time period. Then we said, “We now have the opportunity to make this more universal for more people.” »

What made the team work so well together? Was this my authentic self? Was it just magic in the air?

Michael Greif: This comes from a commitment to the material and a confidence in its quality. It certainly makes my job and Schele's job, or our job, a lot easier when everyone believes that what they're doing is real quality and really worth their time. I also want to include Katie Spellman, our wonderful choreographer, who played an important role in the musical staging throughout the show. She is a very key member of this community.

Michaelson: I know we're probably running out of time. I just wanted to say that even though there is Alzheimer's and there are deep feelings, there is also young love, and there are also regrets and reunions. I feel like one of the things that I loved so much about this story is that there are so many different entry points for people to connect and see each other and see their relatives. Then create a range of actors who are all different. It seemed so universal and beautiful to me.

Schele, I guess we'll go with you. What do you hope people walk away with after watching this musical?

Williams: With great hope. There is a lot of joy in our show. There is a lot of laughter. It's like in the first two minutes you're laughing. That’s what’s so beautiful about the show’s emotional journey. Ingrid has a song called “Sadness and Joy,” and it seems so true to life.

Ingrid has a song called "Sadness and Joy," and it seems so true to life.

“The Notebook” is now playing on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theater.