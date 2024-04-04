Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra, Nargis Fakhri and more…

– Advertisement –

Sunny Leone teams up with Himesh and Prabhudeva for upcoming film, heads to Muscat for shooting

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy, is teaming up with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

The actress is heading to Muscat to begin shooting for the same film. The project marks Sunny's second collaboration with Prabhudeva. The two previously collaborated for a song in a film called Petta Rap. However, the audience will get to see Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya sharing screen space for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show Splitsvilla.

Earlier, while talking about the show, the actress had said that MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, remaining authentic and connected to the changing trends of relationships.

She said: This echoes the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed. This season's theme “ExSqueeze Me Please” will add twists and turns that are sure to increase fans' excitement.

From bikini punch to Muay Thai, Sanya Malhotra's Thailand vacation

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on vacation to Thailand to unwind after a busy work schedule.

On Instagram, Sanya shared some glimpses from her vacation.

In one photo, she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.

Sanya was also seen engaging in Thai boxing, known as Muay Thai. There is also a preview of delicious dishes.

The video shared by the diva has surely taken her fans back to Sanya's days in 'Dangal'.

The post is captioned with a sun emoji.

One fan commented, “Lethal,” while the other user said, “you're perfectly good Sanya.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur', starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Ten years after 'Main Tera Hero,' Nargis Fakhri reflects on how she kept laughing throughout

Mumbai– Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming show Tatlubaaz, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her film Main Tera Hero on Thursday.

The film marked his third theatrical release after Madras Cafe and Rockstar, and allowed him to shed the heaviness of those two projects given that his first two films featured intense storytelling.

In the film, the actress shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Ileana DCruz.

Talking about the film which completed ten years after its release, Nargis said: Time flies so fast! It feels like it was yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana DCruz. It's rare that a movie like Main Tera Hero comes on and makes you laugh throughout. We had a great time filming this movie and I will always cherish it.

She further mentioned, “I am happy that I got an opportunity to play a fun and light-hearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing dark and intense roles in Madras Cafe and Rockstar. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to shed the heaviness and intensity of my previous characters and helped me connect more with the audience.

Sara Ali Khan avoids traffic with an icy facial as she heads to the set of 'Metro…In Dino'

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared a glimpse of herself applying frosting on her face, as she takes a “long commute” for the shoot of her upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”.

The young diva was recently seen in two projects 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which were released on OTT platforms.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara, who has 45.3 million followers, shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a car, wearing a yellow top.

The actress captioned it: “#shootday.”

The other story shows the 'Kedarnath' fame actress doing an ice cream facial. She is seen rubbing an ice cube under her eyes and on her face to reduce puffiness.

The video is captioned: “It’s clearly a long drive… @anuragbasuofficial #traffic Kya karein? Ab yeah hi hai Metro InDino.

Sara has given music to the popular track 'Bholi Si Surat' from Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor-starrer 1997 film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

“Metro…InDino” is directed by Anurag Basu.

She also has “Sky Force” in the works.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Crazy Dance Video With Her Sister Squad

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the action web series Indian Police Force, shared a goofy dance video with her Sister Squad on her social media.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen dancing with her sister Shamita Shetty and actress Akanksha Malhotra.

On Thursday, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a video of them dancing to the song Nainon Men Sapna from the film Himmatwala.

In the video, they can be seen wearing color coordinated outfits consisting of white t-shirts and denim jeans.

Shilpa wrote in the caption: Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye. We had so much fun adding our own spice to the magic of @isha_r_surtis #SisterSquad #vacationgoals #qualitytime #sisters.

Earlier, Shilpa had gone on vacation with her family to Ranthambore in Rajasthan. She said the journey was a learning curve and exciting not only for her children but also for her.

Shilpa took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video from her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha.

The actress wrote in the caption: Ranthambore. What an incredible experience to see all these animals. The highlight was the rare sighting of a tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, it was such a learning curve and such an exciting experience; not just for the children but for us too. The sunrise, sightings, and company were all perfect! 10/10 (sic).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film 'KD – The Devil'. (IANS)