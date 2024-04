Death of Adrian Schiller: The Last Kingdom actor dies suddenly at the age of 60

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails British actor Adrian Schiller has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 60. As well as the historical series The last kingdomin which he played Aethelhelm, Schiller was known for playing Cornelius Penge in the ITV series Victoria. The stars' agent announced the news on Thursday April 4. Talent agency Scott Marshall Partners, which represented Schiller for more than three decades, wrote in a statement: He passed away far too soon and we, his family and close friends are devastated by this loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details about his cause are yet available. An actor of prodigious talent, he had just returned from Sydney, where he played in The Lehman Trilogy and I was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco. Born in London, Schiller was a professionally recognized actor since the early 90s, with appearances on shows such as Main suspect (1992 and 1993), Ghosts (1994) and the TV movie RKO 281 (1999). Adrian Schiller attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live in 2018 ( Pennsylvania ) The 2000s saw Schiller continue to rack up credits in British dramas and comedies, including A touch of frost (2000), My family (2001), Judge John Deed And Silent witness (2007). One of his most recognizable roles came in 2018 when he joined the third season of the historical drama series. The last kingdom like Aethelhelm, the richest man in Wessex and one of the most powerful. Schiller is also known for playing Mr. Penge, a member of the royal household, in Victoria for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. Adrien Schiller ( Isabel Infantes/PA Wire ) In January, Schiller played a criminal named Drake Underwood in an episode of the BBC crime series. Father Brown. The episode, titled The Father, The Son, centered on a heist gone wrong. Also known for his theater work, Schiller was part of the cast of the World War II play. The white factory at the Marylebone Theater last year. Elsewhere in the release, Schillers' agent also said he has enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media. The agent added: Our deepest condolences go out to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult time.

