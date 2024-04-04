7 things to do this weekend in New York April 5 April 7

Here are this week's highlights of noteworthy events to discover, from provocative discussions to family fun, arts and entertainment. There are even economic activities that are free or almost free.

Talk

In conversation: Joy-Ann Reid with Rachel Maddow

The historic Apollo Theater 253 West 125th Street New York, NY 10027

Sat. April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Two of cable news's most outspoken liberal voices will take center stage at Harlem's famed theater for a discussion of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers and Joy-Ann Reid's bestselling book. “Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the love story that woke America.”

The “In Conversation” series, which previously featured Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman and John Legend, aims to amplify “the voices of artists and thought leaders and explores the African American and African diasporic narrative.”

Tickets cost $40$45 (book included with purchase)

It Happened in New York: Photographs by Sylvia Plachy

Brooklyn Central Library 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Until April 14

Following his major Jay-Z “Book of Hov” exhibition last fall, the Brooklyn Public Library's main branch is becoming a highly sought-after place to experience art for free, day or night.

“It Happened in New York,” featuring nearly 40 stunning images and other ephemera from the photographer’s collection Sylvia Plachy, is the centerpiece of his latest installation. A staff photographer Village voice For 30 years, Plachy's work has captured the heart and soul of the city as it was at the end of the 20th century.

Alongside photos of musician Tom Waits, boxing promoter Don King, “Handmaid's Tale” author Margaret Atwood and breakdancers on the boardwalk, one of the most striking images is of the Crown Heights riots in 1991, when a clash between the Orthodox Jewish community, the black community and the NYPD shook the city.

Free.

Movie

“Monkey Man”

IPIC Theaters Fulton Market Building 11 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038

Various schedules

“Life of PiStar Dev Patel makes his directorial debut in this action film, which he also co-wrote and stars in. Oscar nominee play as an anonymous character who plots to avenge the death of his mother. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, the nearly two-hour revenge film produced by Jordan Peelehas drawn welcome comparisons to Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise. Seeing “Monkey Man” to what was called The most expensive cinema in New York where food and cocktails are delivered and every seat is equipped with blankets could make for a perfect date night.

Tickets start at $19.50

Theater

“Teeth”

Horizons of playwrights 416 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Until April 28

With his latest work, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson has teamed up with Anna K. Jacobs for the world premiere of “Teeth” in the same Off-Broadway venue that debuted his Tony Award-winning musical, “A strange loop.”

Based on Mitchell Lichtenstein's 2007 horror comedy of the same name, the musical, directed by Sara Benson, centers on a teenage evangelical Christian (Alyse Alan Louis). During a violent attack, she learns that she carries a mutation that is useful and extremely painful for potential rapists. Ouch! Broadway Veteran Steven Pasquale also stars in the work described as “a fierce, ravishing and wildly entertaining new horror musical.”

Tickets start at $102 at www.playwrightshorizons.org

Music

Niki Haris presents Grown Ass Woman

The Green Room 42 570 Tenth Avenue, W 42nd St At, New York, NY 10036

Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Although she is best known as the vocal powerhouse who backed Madonna in the 80s and 90s (Like a prayer anybody?), Niki Haris has stood the test of time as a master performer of the song in his own right. The diva, who brought down the house in this charming Off-Broadway cabaret spot with her long-time collaborator Donna De Lory earlier this year, returns with a solo exhibition showcasing his take on jazz standards and popular classics.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $90, with a $20 live stream option available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Family

“Celestial Circus SciSkate”

New York Temple of Science 47-01 111th Street, Corona, New York, 11368

Until April 8

These are the last days to experience Celestial Circus SciSkate at the New York Hall of Science, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The exhibit allows visitors to skate warmly indoors on their “Glice” ice rink made of a strong polymer material that gives skaters the feeling of gliding on smooth, frozen water. Note: On Monday, April 8, the last day of the exhibition season, the museum will host a solar eclipse viewing evening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will provide the glasses and music in DJ Annie Rouge. Food and drinks will be available at the Queens Night Market.

$22 per adult with discounts for seniors and children. Tickets available online at nysci.org/tickets

Free (or almost)

“Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium: a tribute to the women of hip-hop”

Alice Tully Room 1941 Broadway at, W 65th St, New York, NY 10023

Friday April 5, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The celebration of hip hop's golden anniversary last year continues through this program highlighting the women who helped shape the culture. Lincoln Center partnered with the Hip-Hop Education Center for its inaugural event featuring workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats, performances and networking opportunities. Hip hop star Sophia Chang will join other pioneers like fashion designer Misa Hylton, DJ Jazzy JoyceWendy Day, founder of Rap Coalition, and writer and producer Kim Osorio to address topics like mentoring, self-care, and tackling misogyny.

Tickets are sold on a Choose What You Pay basis at https://tickets.lincolncenter.org/en/booking/production/bestavailable/27025